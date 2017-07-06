Early morning thunderstorms

Numerous thunderstorms developed in northern Minnesota overnight and merged into a line of strong to severe weather that has been passing by to the north of the Twin Cities.

Storms raced rapidly to the southeast. Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued, based mainly on estimated winds from Doppler radar. There have also been some reports of hail around one inch in diameter.

Heavy rainfalls estimated by Doppler radar at 2 to 4 inches with more rain on the way have caused the National Weather Service to issue several flash flood warnings for the likelihood of rapidly rising water.

On the radar image below, yellow boxes are severe thunderstorm warnings and green boxes are flash flood warnings.

More thunderstorms, some of them severe, are likely to develop this afternoon.