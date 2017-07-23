Comfortable Sunday and Monday; steamy with thunderstorms possible on Tuesday

Our air-conditioners will get a rest this Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures and humidity levels will be lower than they were on Saturday.

Highs this Sunday afternoon will be mostly in the 70s over Minnesota, with a few spots in the south touching 80.

Similar highs are expected on Monday:

Tuesday heat and humidity

High temperatures pop into the 90s over southern and central Minnesota on Tuesday:

Dew point temperatures rise into the 60s Tuesday over much of Minnesota, and they could reach the lower 70s over parts of southern and central Minnesota by late Tuesday afternoon:

That steamy air will provide plenty of fuel for thunderstorms.

Tuesday thunder

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in Minnesota Tuesday morning, but the main event is expected to be late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential rain pattern Tuesday and Tuesday night:

The chart to the right of the loop refers to the rainfall rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rainfall.

Some severe thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over most of Minnesota Tuesday and Tuesday night:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

In the Twin Cities metro area, the best chance of severe thunderstorms would tend to be from Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Western Minnesota could see some severe weather Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

We’ll keep you updated.

Landsat anniversary

Today is the 45th anniversary of the launch of the first Landsat satellite:

July 23, 1972 #Landsat 1 launches. Sunday we celebrate 45 years of continuous Earth observation. #Landsat45 https://t.co/axFIoZmWNn pic.twitter.com/aFgJeulxeK — NASA Landsat Program (@NASA_Landsat) July 21, 2017

According to NASA :

Since 1972, Landsat satellites have orbited our home planet, collecting data about the land surface we rely on.

NASA adds:

The Landsat program is a joint NASA/USGS program that provides the longest continuous space-based record of Earth’s land in existence. Every day, Landsat satellites provide essential information to help policy makers and land managers make wise decisions about our resources and our environment. They continue to deliver visually stunning and scientifically valuable images of our planet.

There are more than 7 million images in the Landsat image gallery.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m. and 9:35 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday.