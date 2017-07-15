A sweaty July Saturday

Most of Minnesota will experience a hot and rather humid Saturday. A light south wind will usher in the mugginess and abundant sunshine will do its job to heat us.

Visible satellite photos this morning have been showing clouds over southern Minnesota moving off to the southeast while clouds from Canada are increasing over the northern part of the state.

Expect high temperatures this afternoon to warm well into the 80s and some low 90s across central and southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities should reach about 90 this afternoon. A cold front advancing across the state from the northwest will treat the northwestern corner to cooler highs in the upper 70s.

Thunderstorms?

The humidity, solar heating and advancing cold front will conspire to trigger strong thunderstorms this afternoon. While nearly all of those storms will be over Wisconsin, a few storms might break out over east central and southeastern Minnesota.

There is a chance of severe weather this afternoon and evening from southeastern Minnesota across much of Wisconsin. The greatest risk is probably between LaCrosse and Green Bay.

Sunday

That cold front will pass south of Minnesota late on Saturday. On its backside, Sunday will be a lovely July day with seasonal temperatures and much lower dew points.

Expect high temperatures on Sunday mostly from the upper 70s to mid 80s. The Twin Cities should hit about 82, close to the climatological average of 84. The North Shore will see high temperatures in the upper 60s, thanks to Lake Superior.

Sticky Monday

This rapidly-changing weather pattern will bring us a return of heat and humidity on Monday. Muggy high temperatures will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s, but cooler near the big lake again.

Thunderstorms are likely to break out on Monday in northern and western Minnesota. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong or severe.

Unsettled pattern likely to continue

The chance of areas of thunderstorms will continue during the period Tuesday through about Thursday. Forecast models indicate that some of these storms could be severe, as well.

There also is the chance of heavy rain next week. And some isolated flooding is possible if locations receive multiple rounds of heavy rain. The area inside the green line on the map below is a forecast of an area having the potential for heavy rain in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and northern Illinois during the period Monday through Thursday.