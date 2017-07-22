A muggy Saturday, lovely Sunday

Strong and severe thunderstorms spread across northern Minnesota late Friday. Some hail was reported mainly in the northwestern part of the state. Then, as expected, the storms morphed into a damaging wind scenario from around Bemidji and Cass Lake eastward to Hill City, McGregor and the Duluth area. Numerous areas got heavy rain. Flooding was reported in Grand Rapids including several inches of water covering Highway 169.

Overnight, thunderstorms with more heavy rain advanced from northwestern into central Minnesota. Those storms weakened into just rain showers after sunrise and are dissipating rapidly. Radar is tracking what is left of them:

Very warm and muggy Saturday

We will break out into toasty sunshine once those remnant showers move off to the east.

High temperatures this afternoon will range mainly from the 80s to around 90 degrees. The Twin Cities should reach about 89. As usual, cooler temperatures will be found near Lake Superior.

The mugginess factor will be substantial with dew points well into the 60s for much of Minnesota.

Strong storms possible late Saturday

Scattered strong thunderstorms are likely to develop Saturday afternoon. In Minnesota, the greatest chance of strong or severe storms is likely to be in the Arrowhead due to strong upper level forcing.

Since the Duluth National Weather Service issued the above forecast, the Storm Prediction Center has cut back the western edge of the slight risk area. The most likely area for scattered severe storms is likely to be from northeastern Minnesota into northern and eastern Wisconsin, this afternoon into this evening.

Terrific Sunday

Sunday looks like a real winner. We will be on the pleasant back side of a cold front that will have dropped into southern Wisconsin and southern Iowa. Expect mostly sunny skies, cooler temperatures and much less humidity. High temperatures should be from the low 70s to the low 80s.

Our next chance of thunderstorms

After another lovely July day on Monday, chances of thunderstorms will return from Monday night through Tuesday night.

The storms Monday night are likely to develop in northwestern Minnesota and then track southeastward toward the Twin Cities. Severe weather might be possible.