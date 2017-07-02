A lovely Sunday, hotter and muggier by midweek

I have always enjoyed sunsets, whether from the subtle change in hues of a clear sky as the sun dips below the western horizon or the brilliant underside lighting of a deck of altocumulus clouds from the last red rays of sunlight. People would buy tickets to watch if the sun set just once per year instead of daily.

And it gets even better if the light from the sunset mixes with dramatic weather. Such was the case this past Friday evening when thunderstorms rolled into Minneapolis from the west shortly after 9 p.m.

Sunday the only precipitation expected across Minnesota will be a few brief morning showers and thunderstorms in southeastern Minnesota. Then sunshine will prevail.

Expect high temperatures this afternoon to range from the low 70s in the north to around 80 in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. Winds will be light and generally from the north.

A weak cold front that has dropped to near the Iowa border will block any significant humidity from coming our way for a day or so. Dew points on Sunday will be just in the 40s and 50s across our state.

Monday is likely to be a degree or so warmer than Sunday. Look for high temperatures from the 70s in the northeast to the low 80s in the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota.

Independence Day

Tuesday, the Fourth of July, should bring us high temperatures from the mid 70s to mid 80s and a bit more humidity. Some widely scattered thunderstorms are likely to pop up with the heating of the day. A few strong storms are possible in western Minnesota along the eastern edge of a marginal risk area for severe weather.

Hotter midweek

Heat and humidity will continue to build toward midweek. Here is a look at the upcoming weather for the Twin Cities metro area:

The hottest day this week is likely to be Thursday with high temperatures from the low 80s to low 90s. Many dew points will climb well into the 60s, especially across southern Minnesota.

More thunderstorms later in the week?

Showers and possibly thunderstorms will develop in northern Minnesota Wednesday night and build southward across the state into Thursday.

Temperatures and dew points will back off somewhat as we get close to next weekend.

July rain outlook

The outlook for rainfall during the month of July is a slight tendency for drier than normal conditions, mainly in northwestern Minnesota.