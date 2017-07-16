A delightful Sunday, then a sweaty Monday

A hot and humid Saturday, culminating in the Twin Cities with a high temperature reaching 96 and a dew point of 70, has given way to cooler, drier Canadian high pressure for the latter half of the weekend.

Skies will be mostly sunny with just some decorative clouds. Expect highs Sunday afternoon from the mid 70s to mid 80s, except for cooler near Lake Superior. The Twin Cities should warm to the low 80s. Dew points will be mainly in the 50s to low 60s statewide.

Here’s how a summer Sunday should look:

Auroras Sunday night?

A huge sunspot recently blasted a load of energy, known as a coronal mass ejection, in our direction. It reached Earth early today and will excite the upper atmosphere. The governmental Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a moderate geomagnetic storm warning for today with a good chance of northern lights Sunday night, especially over Canada. They might be visible over Minnesota if you are in a dark area with a good view toward the northern sky. How far south they might be visible is difficult to predict.

Sweaty Monday

Heat and humidity will make a rapid return on Monday. High temperatures are likely to range from the low 80s to some upper 90s in west central Minnesota around Wheaton, Ortonville and Montevideo. The Twin Cities should get close to 90 degrees with dew points flirting with 70 again by afternoon.

An unsettled week

Waves of atmospheric disturbances will cross Minnesota during the upcoming week. The first one should bring some thunderstorms to mainly northern Minnesota Monday afternoon. There is a chance that strong storms could break out as far south as the Twin Cities Monday night. Some storms, mainly to the north, could become severe.

More thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. Strong forecast dynamics indicate that periods of strong or severe storms and heavy rain are possible. The marginal risk for Tuesday indicated below could be upgraded in later forecasts.

After a dry period on Thursday and possibly Friday, more showers and storms are forecast for next Saturday.

Rain would be welcome

The unsettled weather, quite typical for July, could bring a fair amount of rain to our area over the upcoming week. Many lawns, gardens and farm fields could use a good drink as long as it is not ice-chilled with hail.