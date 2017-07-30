80s linger into Monday; some 60s on Thursday

Minnesota is stuck in the 80s.

That’s not a bad place for high temperatures to loiter on a summer weekend!

Temperature trends

Highs in the 80s will be common again on Monday:

Tuesday will bring us a lot of 80s, but there will be some highs in the 70s in far northern Minnesota:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be around 84 degrees on Tuesday and 82 on Wednesday.

Thursday will be chilly, with a high around 70, then our high rebounds a bit to around 75 on Friday.

Many spots in Minnesota could top out in the 60s on Thursday.

The last time that our Twin Cities high temp was cooler than 70 degrees was on June 25, when we saw a high of 69 degrees.

It has been cooler

Our Thursday high temp will feel cool, but it has been much cooler on August 3rd.

The official Twin Cities high temp was only 54 degrees on August 3, 1915:

Rain chances

A few very scattered showers are possible this Sunday morning in southwestern and west-central Minnesota, then northern Minnesota could see scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms could return to northwestern Minnesota Monday evening or Monday night, and most of Minnesota has a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

The wettest day of this coming week is expected to be Thursday, with periods of rain likely.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential rain pattern from Tuesday through Thursday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the rainfall rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

Severe weather outlook

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday and Tuesday night over parts of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area:

Marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Programming note:

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.