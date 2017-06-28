Wednesday severe weather recap; quiet on Thursday

The tornado watch has been cancelled for the Twin Cities metro area and west-central Wisconsin, but the watch was expanded into southeastern Minnesota until 10 p.m. this Wednesday evening:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can read about any watches and warnings in the MPR news live weather blog .

Tornado reports

Tornadoes were reported in three western Wisconsin locations late Wednesday afternoon:

You subtract 5 hours from the times listed to get CDT.

For instance, the 21:44 time of the tornado near Spring Valley, Wisconsin would be 16:44 local time or 4:44 p.m. CDT.

The NWS doppler radar was seeing debris tossed into the air by the tornado near Spring Valley, Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.

According to the NWS, a tornado was also reported north of Dover, Minnesota in Olmsted county at 6:41 p.m. CDT.

A view from above

The Wednesday afternoon/early Wednesday evening satellite loop shows the rapid growth of thunderstorms over parts of western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota:

The eastern part of the Twin Cities 7 county metro area saw some scattered non-severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday rain chances

Thursday should be quiet over most of Minnesota, with scattered showers in northeastern Minnesota in the morning, and a shower or an isolated thunderstorm possible late in the day in western Minnesota.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in Minnesota on Friday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Thursday and Friday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

There will be small chances for a shower or thunderstorm this coming weekend, but it’ll be dry most of the time.