Tornado watch east metro and western Wis. to 10 p.m. Wednesday

There is the potential for severe weather in eastern-central and southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin late this Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center of the NWS has issued a tornado watch valid until 10 p.m. this evening for these areas:

Updates

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can read about any watches and warnings in the MPR news live weather blog .

You can also find severe weather information on the web sites of the National Weather Service offices in the Twin Cities and La Crosse, Wisconsin.