Tornado watch east metro and western Wis. to 10 p.m. Wednesday

Ron Trenda Jun 28, 2017

There is the potential for severe weather in eastern-central and southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin late this Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center of the NWS has issued a tornado watch valid until 10 p.m. this evening for these areas:

NWS Storm Prediction Center

Updates

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can read about any watches and warnings in the MPR news live weather blog .

You can also find severe weather information on the web sites of the National Weather Service offices in the Twin Cities and La Crosse, Wisconsin.