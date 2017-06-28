Soggy Wednesday morning, then muggy and maybe stormy

Rain gauges, like the typical one shown below, have been working hard collecting and measuring rainfall overnight and into this morning.

Widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms has been soaking Minnesota early today. Many measurements in excess of one inch are likely once reports come in from weather observers.

Weather radar has been tracking the rainfall as it advances northeast from Minnesota into Wisconsin.

Rainfall will become scattered and likely end from southwest to northeast this morning across most of the southern half of Minnesota while showers persist in the northern part of the state.

High temperatures today will range from the 60s in northeastern Minnesota to the low 80s in the southwest. The Twin Cities should reach about 81 this afternoon.

Mugginess on the way, and maybe more thunderstorms

Dew points will be climbing well into the 60s today. The heating of the day, increased humidity and an advancing cold front will conspire to bring us the chance of scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon, especially south and east of the Twin Cities.

The Twin Cities metro area has a marginal risk of severe weather at that time. The greater risk, however, will be over extreme southeast Minnesota around Caledonia and especially from Iowa into southwestern Wisconsin where an enhanced risk has been posted.

Pleasant Thursday

Tomorrow should be a fine day with comfortable temperatures and a temporary return to lower dew points. High temperatures across Minnesota should range from the upper 60s in the northeast to around 80 in the south.

Areas of heavy rain and severe weather are likely tomorrow south of Minnesota from Kansas and Nebraska to northern Ohio.

More unsettled weather

Unsettled weather, typical for late June and early July, will bring us chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Thursday night into Saturday.

Typical July weather next week

Hotter weather will build into our area next week, especially right after Independence Day on Tuesday. The 8-14 day temperature outlook is forecasting warmer than normal weather across most of the country, including Minnesota.