Shower chance northern Minnesota Saturday; a dry Sunday

Scattered strong thunderstorms blossomed over eastern Minnesota Friday afternoon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s weather satellite captured this view from above:

Some scattered strong thunderstorms were still moving through parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Friday evening.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can also read about any warnings in the MPR news live weather blog .

Weekend rain?

Northern Minnesota will probably see some scattered showers Saturday, and a few spots could also see a thunderstorm.

The chance of rain begins mid-morning on Saturday in northwestern Minnesota and lasts into the afternoon. The rain chance in northeastern Minnesota begins Saturday afternoon and could continue into Saturday evening.

In east-central Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area, most of Saturday should be dry, with a chance of an evening shower.

Sunday should be dry for most of Minnesota.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern this weekend:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Looking ahead, there could some scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm in Minnesota on the Fourth of July.

Weekend temps

Highs will be mostly in the 70s Saturday, with some 60s in the far north:

On Sunday, most spots will be in the 70s:

Some locations in southern Minnesota could touch 80 on Sunday.

Many spots in Minnesota will reach the 80s on July 4th:

The Twin Cities metro area could see highs in the upper 80s next Thursday and Friday, and southwestern Minnesota could see some 90s.

I hope that you have a great weekend!