Scattered showers and storms overnight and Friday

You might need an umbrella before we get to the weekend.

Minnesota will see some periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Thursday evening through Friday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern:

It’ll probably rain in some areas that look dry on the loop, but the simulated radar shows the scattered nature of the rain activity.

By the way, the color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Severe weather outlook

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a marginal risk of severe weather in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday evening and overnight Thursday night:

Marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

On Friday, the Storm Prediction Center shows general (non-severe) thunderstorms for Minnesota:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can read about any watches and warnings in the MPR News live weather blog.

Weekend outlook

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible in Minnesota late Saturday into very early on Sunday, but most of the weekend will be dry.

Saturday highs will be mostly in the 70s, with some 60s in the far north:

We’ll have a lot of 70s on Sunday, with some lower 80s in the south:

By the way, the Fourth of July should be dry over most of Minnesota, with many spots topping 80 degrees:

Parts of northeastern Minnesota will see high in the 70s.

Pierce county tornado was an EF-1

The National Weather Service has completed their damage survey of the tornado that touched down in Pierce county, Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.

It was an EF-1 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale of tornado intensity, and had an estimated maximum wind of 105 miles per hour:

Public Information Statement