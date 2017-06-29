A quiet Thursday; more on yesterday’s severe weather

An updated summary of tornado reports from Wednesday shows that three tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin, and there were also three tornado reports from southeastern Minnesota:

The two tornado reports near Dover, Minn., could have been from a single tornado.

You subtract five hours from the times listed on the tornado summary to get Central Daylight Time. For instance, the 21:44 time of the tornado near Spring Valley, Wis., would be 16:44 local time or 4:44 p.m. CDT. The National Weather Service Doppler radar was seeing evidence of debris tossed into the air by the tornado near Spring Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Software sometimes indicates when the radar is seeing something other than rain or hail.

There aren’t any reports of injuries from the brief tornado touchdowns in Olmsted county in southeastern Minnesota Wednesday evening, but one injury was reported from the Wednesday afternoon tornado in Pierce county, Wis.

At least 1 person injured after tornado touches down in western Wisconsin; 25-30 structures damaged, official says. https://t.co/ZmvZMwuQpR pic.twitter.com/deFCfdUnpn — ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2017

According to the Associated Press:

Gary Brown, emergency manager for Pierce County, says the person was in a barn when the storm hit and part of the building collapsed. The person was taken to a local hospital but no condition was available.

The view from above

The Wednesday afternoon/early Wednesday evening satellite loop shows the rapid growth of thunderstorms over parts of western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota:

In the final few frames you can see the long shadows cast by the thunderstorms as sunset approached.

Rain chance late Thursday

Scattered showers are expected this Thursday over northeastern Minnesota.

Western and far southern Minnesota could see a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this evening.

During the overnight hours and Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible over much of Minnesota.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale Forecast System model shows the potential rain pattern Thursday evening through Friday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Temperature outlook

Our Thursday highs will be mainly in the 70s across Minnesota, with a few spots in the Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota possibly touching the lower 80s. Northeastern Minnesota will see some 60s.

Friday will be a 70s kind of day:

On Saturday we see mostly 70s:

80s return to southern Minnesota on Sunday:

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, most of Minnesota should see highs in the 80s, with some 70s northeast.

It looks mostly dry too.

I hope that we don’t have to change that forecast!