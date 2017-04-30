Winter weather advisories start 10 p.m. Sunday in parts of Minn.

This is the final day of April, but a winter flashback is in the forecast.

Periods of rain are expected today, possibly mixed with a few wet snowflakes in parts of western Minnesota.

Southeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities could also see an isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

As cold air enters the weather system Sunday evening and Sunday night, a changeover to sloppy snow will happen in many parts of Minnesota. Those areas will see periods of snow on Monday as well.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern:

Green areas indicate rain, blue areas indicate snow.

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

The Twin Cities metro area will have periods of rain Sunday afternoon through Monday, but some wet flakes could mix with the snow late Sunday night and on Monday.

Winter weather advisories

Parts of southwestern, west-central, central and northeastern Minnesota have winter weather advisories that begin Sunday night.

Here’s a depiction of the advisories, and possible snow amounts, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

The Twin Cities metro area is not included in the winter weather advisory, but a little bit of snow could accumulate on grassy areas in the northwest and north sections of the metro area Sunday night into Monday.

Here’s are some advisory details, from the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

339 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2017 …Wet Snow expected tonight across Western and Central

Minnesota… .A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 PM Sunday night

through noon Monday for western and central Minnesota. A heavy wet

snow with totals of 2 to 5 inches are possible, along with strong

northeast wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph. The heaviest snow will fall

between 1 AM and 7 AM Monday morning. Plan for slippery roads and

slow travel. MNZ044-045-049-050-057-301645-

/O.NEW.KMPX.WW.Y.0011.170501T0300Z-170501T1700Z/

Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stearns-Benton-Kandiyohi-

Including the cities of Princeton, Mora, St Cloud, Foley,

and Willmar

339 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CDT MONDAY… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Winter Weather Advisory for snow…which is in effect from 10

PM this evening to noon CDT Monday. * Expect rain to change over to snow around 10 PM and then

diminish around noon Monday. * The heaviest snowfall rates will occur between 1 AM and 7 AM

Monday. * Total wet snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected. * Plan on slippery road conditions…including during the

morning commute on Monday. * A few power outages are possible if the heavy wet snow causes

tree branches to break. Precautionary/Preparedness actions… A winter weather advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities…and use caution while

driving. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING

FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Here’s a depiction of the snow potential for the northeastern Minnesota, from the Duluth NWS office:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

348 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2017 …SNOW ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA TONIGHT AND EARLY

MONDAY… .A potent area of low pressure will lift from the Southern Plains

this morning to the Upper Midwest by Monday morning, and it will

spread rain into the Northland from the south tonight and Monday

morning. The rain will transition to snow late tonight and early

Monday, bringing accumulating snowfall to much of central and

northeast Minnesota. Areas from the Brainerd Lakes region, to the

Duluth, Cloquet, and Grand Rapids areas, and into the Iron Range

and Arrowhead will will likely get widespread snowfall of 3 to 5

inches. The snow should transition back to a wintry mixture of

rain and snow, with little additional accumulation, by Monday

afternoon. There could be an additional couple inches of snow in

the Arrowhead Monday night, after the break in accumulating snow

Monday afternoon. MNZ037-301900-

/O.NEW.KDLH.WW.Y.0020.170501T0500Z-170501T1700Z/

Carlton/South St. Louis-

Including the city of Duluth

348 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON CDT MONDAY… The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Winter

Weather Advisory for snow…which is in effect from midnight

tonight to noon CDT Monday. * LOCATIONS…The Brainerd Lakes region, to the Duluth and Grand

Rapids areas, and into the Iron Range and Arrowhead. * TIMING…Late Sunday night through Monday morning. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…Widespread 3 to 5 inches. There could be

isolated amounts up to 6 inches. * WINDS…Northeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, but

stronger winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near the

Duluth and Cloquet areas because of strong flow from Lake

Superior. * VISIBILITIES…One half mile or so at times during in the

heaviest falling snow, but it could be a quarter mile at times

near the Duluth and Cloquet areas because of the strong winds

from Lake Superior. * IMPACTS…Snow covered roads and lower visibility from the snow

and winds could make for difficult travel conditions across much

of northeast Minnesota late tonight and early Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A winter weather advisory for snow means that accumulating snow

will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads

and reduced visibility…and use caution while driving. Allow

extra time to reach your destination.

The timing of the arrival of cold air will have a big effect on snow amounts, so check back for weather updates.

Programming note

