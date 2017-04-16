Sunny and breezy Sunday; red flag warning western Minn.

Our Friday and Saturday rainfall total at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 1.30 inches.

I’m going to have to rummage through my garage and find my lawnmower this week!

Rochester recorded a Friday-Saturday rainfall total of .52″, St. Cloud received .33″, but Duluth saw only .01″.

Mild temps

Our average high temp is 58 degrees in the Twin Cities this time of year.

We’re expected to reach the upper 60s Sunday afternoon, and highs will also be in the 60s over most of Minnesota. A few spots in far northern Minnesota will top out in the 50s.

Monday highs will reach the 60s in southern Minnesota:

Much of northern Minnesota will see highs in the 40s.

Similar highs are expected on Tuesday:

In the Twin Cities metro area, highs in the mid 50s are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Red flag warning

Strong winds this Sunday afternoon and evening, combined with low relative humidity levels, will cause the rapid spread of any fires that develop.

For that reason, the NWS has issued a red flag warning that is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday:

Details of the red flag warning:

URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

252 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2017 …RED FLAG WARNING SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR

WESTERN MINNESOTA… .A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Noon today to 8 PM CDT

this evening across western Minnesota. West winds of 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph are expected as humidity levels drop

to less than 25 percent in the afternoon. MNZ041>043-047>050-054>058-064-065-073-074-161600-

/O.UPG.KMPX.FW.A.0001.170416T1700Z-170417T0000Z/

/O.NEW.KMPX.FW.W.0001.170416T1700Z-170417T0100Z/

Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Lac Qui Parle-

Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Meeker-Yellow Medicine-Renville-Redwood-

Brown-

252 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2017 …RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

041, 042, 043, 047, 048, 049, 050, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 064,

065, 073, AND 074… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM

CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 041, 042, 043, 047, 048,

049, 050, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 064, 065, 073, and 074. * WIND…west 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY…less than 25 percent and perhaps as low as 20

percent across west central Minnesota. * IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The Duluth office of the NWS states that there is an elevated fire danger Sunday in Cass and Crow Wing counties, including Walker and Brainerd:

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Duluth MN

1225 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2017 MNZ025-033-034-170000-

North Cass-South Cass-Crow Wing-

Including the cities of Walker, Pine River, and Brainerd

1225 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2017 …ELEVATED FIRE DANGER IN CASS AND CROW WING COUNTIES TODAY… High temperatures in the 60s with west winds of 15 to 20 mph and

gusts up to 25 mph will combine with dry grasses and leaves

across Cass and Crow Wing Counties Sunday to create elevated fire

danger conditions. Persons in Cass and Crow Wing counties should be aware of these

conditions when planning outdoor activities. If anyone sees a

wildfire, please call law enforcement immediately.

Rain possibilities

A couple of low pressure systems will move through the upper Midwest on Tuesday and late Wednesday into Thursday.

The result will be some periods of rain, with some isolated thunderstorms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential rainfall pattern:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the potential precipitation rate, not the total amount of rainfall.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 and 9:35 a.m., plus 4:35 p.m., each Saturday and Sunday.