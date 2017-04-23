Sunday contrast north to south

Most of Minnesota enjoyed high temps in the 60s on Saturday, with a few spots topping 70 degrees.

The Saturday high temp was 68 degrees in Duluth, with plenty of sunshine.

Cold air spread across Minnesota overnight, and it was only in the 30s this Sunday morning in Duluth, with a rain/snow mix on the Duluth webcam:

Wet snowflakes caused the smudges on the camera.

Periods of snow or a rain/snow mix are expected at times through Sunday and Sunday evening in much of northern Minnesota.

Highs in northern Minnesota will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s Sunday afternoon.

A completely different Sunday is on tap for southern Minnesota, where there will be plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s, with some spots topping 70 degrees.

Cooling trend

Southern Minnesota will see highs in the 60s on Monday, with mostly 40s in northern Minnesota:

On Tuesday, temps never make it out of the 50s in southern Minnesota:

Northern Minnesota will top out in the 40s again.

The Twin Cities metro area will see highs around 50 on Wednesday, and highs will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Rain and snow

Parts of northern Minnesota will see a rain snow mix early Monday that changes to mostly rain during the day. Southern and central Minnesota could see scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm Monday afternoon and Monday night.

Another batch of rain moves into Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, and it could mix with or change to snow over parts of central and northern Minnesota Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the potential precipitation rate, not the total amount of rain or snow.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 and 9:35 a.m., plus 4:35 p.m., each Saturday and Sunday.`