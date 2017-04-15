Some Saturday evening thunder; bright and breezy Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across Minnesota Saturday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center of the NWS shows a marginal risk of severe weather this Saturday evening and Saturday night for the far southern part of the Twin Cities metro area and for much of southern Minnesota:

A marginal risk indicates that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Parts of far southern Minnesota have a slight risk of severe thunderstorms the remainder of Saturday and Saturday night.

A slight risk of severe weather indicates that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

Here are the risk categories that are used by the SPC:

Minnesota Public Radio will keep you updated on any severe thunderstorms that develop.

Weather information will also be posted on the MPR news live weather blog.

The Storm Prediction Center will have updated severe weather info this afternoon and tonight.

You can also check with the Twin Cities office, La Crosse, WI office, Duluth office and Sioux Falls, SD office of the National Weather Service for severe weather updates.

Sunshine and breezy on Sunday

Drier air spreads across central and southern Minnesota late Saturday night, and Easter Sunday will be comfortable with a lot of sunshine in most areas.

It’ll be a bit breezy on Sunday, but highs in the 60s are expected over central and southern Minnesota:

Some spots in northern Minnesota will see Sunday highs in the 50s.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale Forecast System model shows that far northern Minnesota could see some scattered Sunday showers:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal returning to the radar, not inches of rain.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 and 9:35 a.m., plus 4:35 p.m., each Saturday and Sunday.