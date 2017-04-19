Soggy into Thursday, sun returns Friday

The sky is cryin’

Can’t you see the tears roll down the street -Elmore James

Our latest wave of seemingly perpetual April showers linger into Thursday morning. The good news? The highest severe risk favors Iowa overnight. A cooler atmosphere over Minnesota likely limits our severe threat.

A few SVR t-storms possible tonight across southern MN and adjoining areas of IA/WI. Rain ending Thu. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/lfSWcfHA2o — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 19, 2017

Showers and a few claps of thunder swirl overhead into Thursday. To the north, it’s cold enough for a transition to snow in northeast Minnesota.

Low lingers Thursday

Minnesota lingers in the cool damp exhaust of our latest low pressure system Thursday. Morning showers give way to a drier afternoon. Lingering clouds make sunshine hard to come by. NOAA’s GFS low cloud fraction output shows the gray swirl overhead through Thursday.

Sun returns Friday

You may be searching for your long lost sunglasses Friday. Watch high pressure set up shop over Minnesota this weekend. Sunday may bring a few clouds, but Friday and Saturday look to provide bright blue skies and light winds.

Its never a good idea to walk, run, play, or ride your bike into flood waters. You could get swept away and drown #mnwx #wiwx #SWAW17 pic.twitter.com/q70qdj5BuR — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 19, 2017

GOES 16 continues to amaze

The imagery from now operational GOES 16 is stunning.

Cyclone moving across Minnesota on 4/18 via #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/lVmyNXd8EJ — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) April 19, 2017

Tornado drill Thursday

The sirens will sound twice on Thursday. Is your plan ready?