Soggy into Thursday, sun returns Friday

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Apr 19, 2017 0

The sky is cryin’
Can’t you see the tears roll down the street -Elmore James

Another soggy day in the Twin Cities. Paul Huttner/MPR News

Our latest wave of seemingly perpetual April showers linger into Thursday morning. The good news? The highest severe risk favors Iowa overnight. A cooler atmosphere over Minnesota likely limits our severe threat.

Showers and a few claps of thunder swirl overhead into Thursday. To the north, it’s cold enough for a transition to snow in northeast Minnesota.

NOAA NAM 12 km resolution via tropical tidbits.

Low lingers Thursday

Minnesota lingers in the cool damp exhaust of our latest low pressure system Thursday. Morning showers give way to a drier afternoon. Lingering clouds make sunshine hard to come by. NOAA’s GFS low cloud fraction output shows the gray swirl overhead through Thursday.

NOAA GFS low cloud fraction output via tropical tidbits.

Sun returns Friday

You may be searching for your long lost sunglasses Friday. Watch high pressure set up shop over Minnesota this weekend. Sunday may bring a few clouds, but Friday and Saturday look to provide bright blue skies and light winds.

NOAA via Weather Bell

GOES 16 continues to amaze

The imagery from now operational GOES 16 is stunning.

Tornado drill Thursday

The sirens will sound twice on Thursday. Is your plan ready?