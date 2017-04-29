Snow in parts of Minn. Sunday evening through Monday

It can snow in Minnesota in April, even in May.

As we turn the page from April to May Sunday night, wet snowflakes could be falling in parts of our favorite state.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern:

Green areas indicate rain, blue areas indicate snow.

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

Winter storm watch

Rain could mix with snow on Sunday in parts of western and central Minnesota. Some areas will see a complete changeover to snow Sunday evening and Sunday night.

There is the potential for several inches of snow Sunday evening through Monday evening in parts of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch that begins Sunday evening for parts of southwestern, west-central and central Minnesota:

Some details of the watch, from the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

334 PM CDT Sat Apr 29 2017 …Wintry Weather Will Impact West Central into Central Minnesota

Sunday Night into Monday… .A strong storm system will lift northeast from the southern

Plains tonight and Sunday, then move through the area Sunday night

through Monday. Rain is expected to overspread the area on Sunday,

then mix with and change to snow late Sunday afternoon and Monday

evening. Some sleet could briefly mix with the precipitation as

well. Snow may be heavy at times Sunday night into Monday. A

Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the area generally north

and west of a line from Granite Falls through Little Falls,

including the cities of Alexandria, Morris, Montevideo, and

Madison. Total snowfall amounts are still somewhat uncertain, but

amounts of at least 3 to 6 inches are expected across most of the

watch area, with a sharp drop off in amounts along the southeast

edge where precipitation is expected to be lighter and in the form

of rain. Amounts may be higher if the changeover to snow occurs

sooner or if the snow is less wet and accumulates more readily. Be

sure to monitor the latest forecasts as some changes in snowfall

totals are expected. In addition to the snow, northeast winds of

10 to 20 mph with higher gusts Sunday night will shift to the

northwest and increase to 15 to 25 mph on Monday with gusts in

excess of 35 mph possible. MNZ047-048-054>056-064-300600-

/O.NEW.KMPX.WS.A.0005.170501T0000Z-170502T0000Z/

Stevens-Pope-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Yellow Medicine-

Including the cities of Morris, Glenwood, Madison, Benson,

Montevideo, and Granite Falls

334 PM CDT Sat Apr 29 2017 …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from Sunday evening

through Monday evening. * TIMING…Rain will change to snow late Sunday afternoon into

Sunday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Sunday night into

Monday morning. * MAIN IMPACT…Heavy wet snow will accumulate to to 3 to 6

inches, with higher amounts possible. * OTHER IMPACTS…The wet snow will stick to trees and power

lines, which could lead to some power outages given the gusty

winds and potential for downed branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant

snow…sleet…or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

The Duluth office of the NWS has issued a winter storm watch that includes part of northeastern Minnesota, beginning Sunday evening:

Some details of the watch, from the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 29 2017 …LATE SEASON WINTER STORM MAY BRING SIGNIFICANT SNOW… .A strong low pressure system is expected to take aim on the

Northland starting Sunday Night. This late winter storm is

expected to bring accumulating snow to much of northeast

Minnesota, especially in an area stretching from the Brainerd

Lakes Region, northeastward through the Iron Range and Minnesota

Arrowhead. More than 6 inches of wet snow is possible in the watch

area, along with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.

Gusty north winds will also develop across the watch area. If you

have travel plans late this weekend and early in the work week, be

sure to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings. It is still a

bit early to determine exact amounts at any locations, but the

threat definitely does exist for 6 inches of new snow or more. MNZ011-012-018-019-025-026-033>036-301030-

/O.NEW.KDLH.WS.A.0004.170501T0300Z-170502T0300Z/

North St. Louis-Northern Cook/Northern Lake-North Itasca-

Central St. Louis-North Cass-South Itasca-South Cass-Crow Wing-

Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin-

Including the cities of Ely, Isabella, Bigfork, Hibbing, Walker,

Grand Rapids, Pine River, Brainerd, Hill City, and Aitkin

330 PM CDT Sat Apr 29 2017 …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING… The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Winter Storm

Watch…which is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday

evening. * LOCATIONS…The Brainerd Lakes region, as well as the Iron Range

and portions of the Minnesota Arrowhead. * TIMING…Sunday evening through Monday evening. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS…Up to a tenth of an inch. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…6 or more inches. * WINDS…Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * IMPACTS…Snow and ice accumulations will make many roads

treacherous and impassable. The weight of the snow and ice on

tree limbs and power lines could produce numerous outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant

snow…sleet…or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

There is likely to be a sharp cutoff in snow amounts south of the watch areas.

The Twin Cities metro area will see periods of rain Sunday afternoon through Monday, with a few wet flakes possible at times. An isolated thunderstorm will also be possible Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

