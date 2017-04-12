Showery Wednesday; severe weather awareness week ahead

Looking for a conversation starter at lunch today? Severe weather awareness week is next week in Minnesota #mnwx https://t.co/vvWJBMtb4d pic.twitter.com/gLtpjZrbVa — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 11, 2017

It’s that time of year again Minnesota. Our annual severe weather awareness week arrives next week in Minnesota. Weather blogs and TV meteorologists will blather about tornadoes and severe storms ad nauseam. The main takeaway for you and your family remains common sense, and having a plan before severe weather strikes.

Active tornado season so far

2017 is off to an active start for tornadoes across the U.S.. So far, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has logged 537 preliminary tornado reports. That’s the second most active year since 2005. Only 2008 was more active at this point, with 618 tornadoes at this point in the season.

Showers today

There is no severe threat today, but scattered showers increase in coverage this afternoon. NOAA’s high resolution rapid refresh (HRRR) model paints the shower wave across the region into tonight.

Next system Friday

NOAA’s North American Mesoscale Forecast System model captures the essence of the two systems on the way this week. Rainfall totals of one-half inch to 1 inch-plus look likely between the two systems by Saturday.

Rain, not snow

At least the precip the next two weeks looks wet and not white. Highs in the 50s and 60s dominate the temperature outlook.

California super bloom amazes

The interesting thing about desert super blooms? It’s the rain in fall, and not winter into spring that triggers these amazing displays.

Summery heat arrives early in the northeast

When will Minneapolis-St. Paul see our first 80 degree temp?

Climate satellite data gap ahead?

Millions of years worth of ice cores melt away

This is a paleoclimatologist’s worst nightmare. A good reason to have multiple redundant data storage facilities.