Saturday sun, Sunday slop, 70s next weekend?

Occasional sun and patches of blue sky Friday? Therapeutic.

Nicer day of the weekend: Saturday

We enjoy some more mixed sun on Saturday. Temps rebound into the 50s. Saturday is the nicer day of the weekend.

Next storm arrives Sunday

The next in our series of April storms arrives Sunday. The latest model trends favor a mostly rain scenario for the Twin Cities. The best chances for accumulating slush and snow seem to favor areas west and north of the Twin Cities. But it’s going to be a close call. Models and forecasts will need to be watched over the weekend.

Either way it’s going to be a wet system. 1″ to 2″ precipitation totals will be common.

Here’s NOAA’s GFS update; some accumulations west and north of the metro with mostly rain with a little wet snow mixed in at the tail end for the Twin Cities.

Rain or snow?

It should be noted that the usually trusty Euro keeps precip all rain in the Twin Cities Sunday and Monday. The GFS is the middle ground, a potentially slushy coating at the storm’s tail end. The NAM and Canadian model are more aggressive and bring significant snow into the Twin Cities.

Here’s the middle of the road GFS solution. Plowable up north?

Spring returns next week

Temps run cool into early next week, then begin to rebound.

Jet lifts north

By next weekend, the jet stream shows signs of lifting significantly to the north. That will pull a much warmer bubble of air over the Upper Midwest next weekend.

NOAA’s GFS model cranks out upper 60s for next weekend.

The Euro is cranking out high in the 70s next weekend.

Stay tuned, and hang in there!