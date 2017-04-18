Rainy week gives way to a spectacular weekend

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Apr 18, 2017 1

Wind-driven rains greeted commuters this morning as expected across Minnesota.

MnDOT cam shows wet streets at Highways 7 and 101 in Minnetonka.

Showers, local downpours and a few lightning strikes sweep across Minnesota today. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High Resolution Rapid Refresh model tracks the band of rain moving east today.

NOAA, via tropical tidbits

Wintry mix up north

Up north it’s cold enough for a wintry mix at times today.

Next wave arrives Wednesday

Skies brighten with some sunny peeks this afternoon. We dry out tonight, then the next rain system arrives Wednesday lingering into Thursday.

NOAA Global Forecast System model, via tropical tidbits

NOAA’s North American Mesoscale Forecast System model captures the precise notion of the two distinct rain systems. Many locations across Minnesota pick up an inch of new rainfall this week.

NOAA NAM rainfall output via College of DuPage

Spectacular weekend

The trade off for our rainy mid-week run? A sunny, dry and pleasantly cool spring weekend. Friday through Sunday look mostly sunny with light winds Friday and Saturday. Low 60s could be conservative this weekend.

NOAA, via Weather Bell

No please, not my chocolate

Chocolate and coffee growers are among those struggling to adapt to climate shifts. Even small changes in temperature rainfall can have an out sized impact on production.

2017: Warm again

2017 is on pace to be another top 10, and perhaps top five warmest year globally.

Summer skiing anyone?

Sixty feet of snow in the Sierras means ski season could run into next winter.

Weather balloon explodes at high altitude

How did we all survive before GoPro anyway?

  • Philip A. Rutter

    Chocolate and coffee are excellent examples of another coming huge
    disruption from climate change – the shift in where a crop is
    profitable. This is already going on with wine in the US west; the
    growers are highly aware, wealthy, and already moving north. With
    chocolate- it is very likely regions where it will not grow now- will be
    able to grow it soon. But – it is unlikely the not-at-all wealthy people now growing it
    can be moved with the crop, or that the next groing region will be
    anywhere close to the present ones; mountains being uncooperative beasts
    generally. We’ll still grow cacao – but not in the same places, or
    with the same systems. Will it be more expensive? Take a wild guess…