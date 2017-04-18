Rainy week gives way to a spectacular weekend

Wind-driven rains greeted commuters this morning as expected across Minnesota.

Showers, local downpours and a few lightning strikes sweep across Minnesota today. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High Resolution Rapid Refresh model tracks the band of rain moving east today.

Wintry mix up north

Up north it’s cold enough for a wintry mix at times today.

Next wave arrives Wednesday

Skies brighten with some sunny peeks this afternoon. We dry out tonight, then the next rain system arrives Wednesday lingering into Thursday.

NOAA’s North American Mesoscale Forecast System model captures the precise notion of the two distinct rain systems. Many locations across Minnesota pick up an inch of new rainfall this week.

Spectacular weekend

The trade off for our rainy mid-week run? A sunny, dry and pleasantly cool spring weekend. Friday through Sunday look mostly sunny with light winds Friday and Saturday. Low 60s could be conservative this weekend.

No please, not my chocolate

Chocolate and coffee growers are among those struggling to adapt to climate shifts. Even small changes in temperature rainfall can have an out sized impact on production.

Climate change is a growing threat to impact the global supply of chocolate https://t.co/VgCt2ir2hf pic.twitter.com/kIsk6CXw5M — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) April 18, 2017

2017: Warm again

2017 is on pace to be another top 10, and perhaps top five warmest year globally.

March was the second hottest March on record because the world is very hot now all the time https://t.co/0d1GVuAyoZ pic.twitter.com/VKOTjRE8Bc — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) April 18, 2017

Summer skiing anyone?

Sixty feet of snow in the Sierras means ski season could run into next winter.

Whoa: It snowed so much this winter Squaw Valley might stay open straight through next year https://t.co/6TeFXM7Ogv pic.twitter.com/1uXxk713z8 — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) April 17, 2017

Weather balloon explodes at high altitude

How did we all survive before GoPro anyway?