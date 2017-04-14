Rainy Friday night, Saturday PM; sunny Easter Sunday

Keep the umbrella handy.

Multiple waves of showers and a few embedded thundershowers blow through Minnesota this weekend. The first waves arrive in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities through Friday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model captures the essence of two main rainfall waves. One through Friday night. A second late Saturday afternoon and evening. Skies brighten for Easter Sunday, and abundant sunshine looks likely.

NOAA GFS model through Sunday, via tropical tidbits

NOAA’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model seems to fit the scenario. The heaviest rains through Saturday favor southeast Minnesota. The Twin Cities gets a soaking too. Rainfall totals of one-quarter inch to one-half inch seem reasonable for the Twin Cities. Heavier one-half inch to 1 inch-plus totals favor southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

NOAA HRRR model rainfall output, via College of DuPage

Marginal severe risk for southeast Minnesota Saturday

A few storms Saturday could be strong to marginally severe in southeast Minnesota. Severe weather is more likely for southwest Iowa and Kansas.

NOAA

Sunny Easter Sunday

The sun returns for Easter Sunday. The day starts breezy, but winds should ease later in the afternoon. Temperatures in the 60s should feel pretty great both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

NOAA GFS 2-meter temps, via tropical tidbits

Our semi-typical slow motion spring continues. Temps into next week stay in check. Daytime highs in the 50s and 60s are common. No early season heat spikes in sight just yet.

NOAA, via Weather Bell

Long range pattern: Still soggy

The next rain wave arrives Tuesday. The overall pattern still looks wet the next two weeks. NOAA’s GFS model still insists on multi-inch rainfall totals over the next 16 days.

NOAA GFS rainfall output, via College of DuPage

