Rainy Friday night, Saturday PM; sunny Easter Sunday

Keep the umbrella handy.

Multiple waves of showers and a few embedded thundershowers blow through Minnesota this weekend. The first waves arrive in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities through Friday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model captures the essence of two main rainfall waves. One through Friday night. A second late Saturday afternoon and evening. Skies brighten for Easter Sunday, and abundant sunshine looks likely.

NOAA’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model seems to fit the scenario. The heaviest rains through Saturday favor southeast Minnesota. The Twin Cities gets a soaking too. Rainfall totals of one-quarter inch to one-half inch seem reasonable for the Twin Cities. Heavier one-half inch to 1 inch-plus totals favor southeast Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Marginal severe risk for southeast Minnesota Saturday

A few storms Saturday could be strong to marginally severe in southeast Minnesota. Severe weather is more likely for southwest Iowa and Kansas.

Sunny Easter Sunday

The sun returns for Easter Sunday. The day starts breezy, but winds should ease later in the afternoon. Temperatures in the 60s should feel pretty great both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Our semi-typical slow motion spring continues. Temps into next week stay in check. Daytime highs in the 50s and 60s are common. No early season heat spikes in sight just yet.

Long range pattern: Still soggy

The next rain wave arrives Tuesday. The overall pattern still looks wet the next two weeks. NOAA’s GFS model still insists on multi-inch rainfall totals over the next 16 days.

Deadliest tornado day in Minnesota history

This is what keeps meteorologist us at night. When will ‘the next big one’ carve through a major metro area?

The deadliest tornado in #MN history occurred #OTD in 1886. The St. Cloud-Sauk Rapids tornado killed 72. StarTribune https://t.co/nGu3JP38ah pic.twitter.com/PVx6XDzWwb — Day In WX History (@weather_history) April 14, 2017

2nd warmest March globally

Don’t look now but 2017 is on pace to be another top 10, maybe top 5 warmest year on record globally.

2017 is still bringing the heat. March was the 2nd hottest on record https://t.co/dvvpgMerHH pic.twitter.com/fx5SP0C7ZM — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) April 14, 2017

Tragic and significant effects of climate change

You break it you buy it?

Coral are the oceanic canary in the coal mine and rising ocean temperatures are leaving them gasping for breath https://t.co/Ru3mkXgXWE — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) April 14, 2017

El Nino on the way, again