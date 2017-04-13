Rain, rain, go away?

April is a promise that May is bound to keep. — Hal Borland

Warm sunlight glows on my desk as I write. A rare, fleeting glimpse. April in Minnesota is many things. It reminds us we earn our summers in Minnesota. Soon it tests our ability to mine silver linings in a seemingly perpetually drippy sky.

Friday rain

The next in a series of soggy low-pressure waves arrives Friday. This system comes in two parts. The first produces showers Friday and Friday night. The follow on wave makes for a rainy Saturday. I’m just the messenger.

Nicer up north

The past couple of rain systems have targeted southern Minnesota. Folks up north have enjoyed more sunshine and milder temperatures. NASA’s 1,000-meter resolution MODIS Terra image shows more sunshine north of Lake Mille Lacs.

Multi-inch rainfall ahead

The pattern over the next two weeks continues to look very wet. Multiple round of rainfall will add up to multi-inch rainfall. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System continues to crank out a big swath of 4- to 5-inch rainfall totals across the area. No need to fill the bird bath anytime soon. Farmers may not appreciate the increasingly soggy fields as planting season approaches. Rivers and lakes on the rise. Time to check the sump pump.

Cool and clammy

Temperatures stay in check with abundant clouds and rainfall.