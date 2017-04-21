March for Science as earth hits 410 ppm CO2

Our planet set another CO2 milestone this week. Recorders high atop Hawaii’s Mauna Loa in the middle of the Pacific Ocean read 410 ppm CO2 on Tuesday for the first time.

The world's marquee carbon dioxide observatory just recorded a major climate milestone https://t.co/VaiDjUw1i3 pic.twitter.com/9RqAU0aXt4 — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) April 21, 2017

CO2 readings at Mauna Loa first passed 400 ppm just 4 years ago in May of 2013. The first CO2 readings at Mauna Loa in 1958 were just 280 ppm. Atmospheric CO2 has increased by 46% since 1958.

March for Science

It should be an interesting sight on the National Mall Saturday. They may be dodging rain showers.

We march for our communities. We march for our families. We march for our future. We #MarchForScience. Join us 4/22! https://t.co/gXvySZUk8K pic.twitter.com/ZE2aPYJqxU — March for Science (@ScienceMarchDC) April 21, 2017

Minnesota March for Science

Here in Minnesota the event kicks off at 11 am in St Paul. Rallies will also be held in about a dozen additional Minnesota cities.

#Minnesota: March (11a) + Wild game (2p) will cause increased traffic. Plan your transportation, follow marshals, be safe & enjoy the day! pic.twitter.com/a2OWQxe1c8 — March for Science MN (@ScienceMarchMN) April 20, 2017

The weather looks spectacular here in Minnesota this weekend.

Best weekend of spring so far? Get out there!! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/fpxgB55WzI — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) April 21, 2017

Enjoy!