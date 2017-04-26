Ice, rain, sun and a possible metro slop storm?

Welcome to Minnesota’s weather smorgasbord.

The buffet menu? Ice. Snow. Rain. General weather malaise. As predicted, many areas along the North Shore dealt with ice Wednesday.

Further up the shore, Thunder Bay, Ontario is one of the hardest hit areas.

Icy coating

Up to half an inch of ice is reported in northeast Minnesota. Here are some totals from the Duluth NWS office.

The ice storm warnings have been lifted for the North Shore. Winter weather continues into early Thursday.

Twin Cities rain

Further south, a cold rain. Rainfall totals of .50″ to 1″ are common.

Sun returns Friday and Saturday

This probably should have been my lede according to cloud-weary Minnesotans. High pressure chases the clouds away Friday and Saturday. Look for bright sun and temps rebounding into the 50s. Saturday actually looks like a cool, but very pleasant spring day.

Metro slop storm potential Monday?

It’s still too early to buy the farm on this one. But several models suggest the next inbound low pressure storm Sunday into Monday may be cold enough for some (potentially heavy) sloppy snow in or close to the Twin Cities.

I know.

Here’s Environment Canada’s GEM model solution.

Accumulations?

I feel like the next graphic should come with a warning label.

Warning: The following graphic contains images that may be disturbing to some Minnesotans in late April.

Again, it’s too early to express high confidence in a possible Monday metro slop storm. But you heard it here first.

Stay tuned.