Frosty nights, rare sun sightings ahead

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Apr 27, 2017 0

Weather roulette

Minnesota weather is like a trip to Vegas. You can bet on the occasional snow-free April. But the house odds are against you. Get ready for a couple more frosty mornings as we head into the weekend.

This is why we plant the petunias in May in Minnesota.

Frost typical for this time of year

The average date of the last frost at MSP Airport over the past 30 years in southern Minnesota ranges from late April into early May. Here’s the map from the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

Historically there’s a 90% chance that the last frost of spring will occur by May 10th. Place your bets this year.

NWS data. Graphic by Paul Huttner/MPR News.

Cool pattern continues for now

We enjoy about 7 more cool days, then temps recover again by next weekend. I’m ready now.

NOAA data via Weather Bell

Sun returns

We’ll see at least partial sunshine Friday and Saturday. Look for a mix of clouds, but much more sun than we’ve seen recently. Any sun will be a bonus, and may disorient Minnesotans at this point. Here’s NOAA’s low cloud fraction animation for Friday and Saturday.

NOAA GFS cloud animation via tropical tidbits.

Next (slop?) storm arrives Sunday

Remember I’m just the messenger. A chilly rain surges north again Sunday and may mix with and change to snow by Monday morning. The Euro insists precip will be all rain. NOAA’s GFS suggest a mix with some light slush Monday. The Canadian model says we’ll see several inches of slop on our lawns. Nice to have consensus.

My money usually leans toward the Euro solution, but this will have to be watched.

Here’s NOAA’s GFS version of events, a rain to slop mix.

NOAA GFS via tropical tidbits.

NOAA’s GFS shows slushy accumulations by Monday.

NOAA GFS snowfall output via tropical tidbits.

It can snow in May

Anyone remember that early May snowstorm 4 years ago?

Spring returns next weekend

The longer range models favor a return to milder weather as the jet stream lifts northward for the first weekend of May.

NOAA

Temps in the 60s should returns by the weekend of May 6-7. Not summer, but reasonable for spring.

NOAA GFS via IPS Meteostar.

At this point we’ll take it.

20 in a row

Yes, it’s been chilly this week. But April is still running 5 degrees warmer than average at MSP Airport. This still looks like it will go down as our unprecedented 20th straight warmer than average month.