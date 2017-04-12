April shower swarms; March for Science Saturday

Welcome to Minnesota. Don’t like the weather? Just wait 15 minutes.

That tried and true Minnesota weather joke is about to get some work the next few weeks. A swift moving jet stream overhead deals a series of fast moving weather systems our way. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Truth be told we’ll see more gray than blue the next two weeks. After another mild and sunny winter I guess we shouldn’t be surprised. Minnesota’s weather complaints department? Way down the hall to the left. Always open. Tomorrow.

Showers tonight with rain amounts up to a quarter inch. More showers for the first part of the weekend. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/iuTETV0Hnx — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 12, 2017

Active jet stream overhead

The jet stream set up is conducive for frequent rainfall in Minnesota. A fast moving river of air straight off the North Pacific feeds soggy low pressure systems into Minnesota the next two weeks.

I count at least 4 distinct low pressure waves making a beeline for Minnesota the next 10 days. The result? Soggy and soggier. Spring rainy season has arrived.

Near drought to near flood?

Central Minnesota and the Twin Cities area seems to be in the rainfall bull’s eye the next two weeks. Watch the GFS model below crank out 4″ to 5″ rainfall totals in and north of the Twin Cities. As always specific rainfall totals can vary, but the trend toward heavier rains seems solid.

March for Science Saturday

Remember the campy sci-fi movies of the 1950s and 60s? In movies like War of the Worlds the scientists were always the heroes. How things have changed. I never thought I’d see the day when scientists felt the need to take to the streets to express the importance of their work.

On April 22, people all over the world will March for Science. Will you join us? https://t.co/JtSSEa6ino https://t.co/8t0apuBUKU pic.twitter.com/akZT59dRzF — March for Science (@ScienceMarchDC) April 10, 2017

Climate Cast: Renewables booming in Minnesota

On MPR’s Climate Cast Thursday I interview Chris Clark from Xcel Energy on rapid growth of utility-scale renewable energy projects. Xcel is building huge wind projects that are the equivalent of two Monticello-sized nuclear plants.

Join me for Climate Cast at 3:20 and 6:20 pm Thursday on MPR News stations.