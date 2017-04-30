Advisories and winter storm warnings into Monday for parts of Minnesota

Sloppy wet snow will fall over parts of Minnesota as May begins.

Our Sunday evening rain will mix with snow, then change to all snow later Sunday night in parts of southwestern, central and northeastern Minnesota.

Those areas will see periods of snow on Monday as well.

The Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota will see mostly periods of rain Sunday night and Monday, but it could mix with or change to wet snow at times. Some minor snow accumulation is possible on grassy areas in the Twin Cities metro area on Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern:

Green areas indicate rain, blue areas indicate snow.

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

Warnings and advisories

If enough cold air enters the storm circulation, significant snow could accumulate in parts of northeastern Minnesota, making travel difficult on Monday.

Southwestern Minnesota and west-central through central Minnesota could see a few inches of snow and some slippery roads.

Here is the snow potential from Sunday night through Monday night, from the Duluth office of the National Weather Service:

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of northeastern Minnesota from midnight Sunday night to 7 p.m. Monday:

Some details of the winter storm warning:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

436 PM CDT Sun Apr 30 2017 …LATE WINTER STORM WILL BRING SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION TO

PORTIONS OF THE NORTHLAND… .A late-season winter storm will affect the Northland starting

late tonight and continuing through Monday evening. An area of low

pressure over northeast Kansas this afternoon will advance

northeastward to southern Ontario by Tuesday morning. Rain will

mix with and eventually change to snow for portions of central

Minnesota tonight and in northeast Minnesota late tonight or

Monday morning. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour are likely from near

Aitkin and Grand Rapids, to the Iron Range, and interior portions

of the Arrowhead late tonight through Monday morning. The Monday

morning commute will be slow for some Northlanders due to snow

accumulation on roads and visibility less than one-half mile. As

temperatures warm slightly during the day, snow accumulation will

slow down as melting and compaction take on a more prominent role.

Precipitation may change back to rain as the rates diminish

during the late morning into the afternoon. MNZ019-026-035-037-010745-

/O.UPG.KDLH.WW.Y.0020.170501T0500Z-170501T1700Z/

/O.NEW.KDLH.WS.W.0004.170501T0500Z-170502T0000Z/

Central St. Louis-South Itasca-Northern Aitkin-

Carlton/South St. Louis-

Including the cities of Hibbing, Grand Rapids, Hill City,

and Duluth

436 PM CDT Sun Apr 30 2017 …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM

CDT MONDAY… The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Winter Storm

Warning for Heavy Snow…which is in effect from midnight tonight

to 7 PM CDT Monday. * LOCATIONS…The heaviest snowfall and greatest accumulation will

occur inland from Lake Superior, west to near Grand Rapids, and

north to the Iron Range. A sharp gradient in snow accumulation

is expected from near Twig and Cloquet to locales in downtown

and west Duluth. * TIMING…Rain will change to snow overnight with 1 inch per hour

snow rates possible during the Monday morning commute. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…4 to 8 inches. * WINDS…Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph inland,

and northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near Lake

Superior. * VISIBILITY…Less than one-quarter mile at times. * IMPACTS…Roads, bridges, and walkways will become snow covered

and slippery. The combination of northeast winds and falling

snow will reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means significant snow

accumulation is anticipated, and snowfall rates of one inch per

hour or greater can be expected at times. Expect snow covered

roads and visibility less than a quarter mile. If you must

travel, exercise caution and allow extra time to reach your

destination. Tell someone your travel route and expected arrival

time and have a working cell phone in case you become stranded.

Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle which includes a

flashlight, food, and water.

Much of southwestern, west-central and central Minnesota is in a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday to noon on Monday:

Some advisory details, from the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

402 PM CDT Sun Apr 30 2017 …Wet Snow expected tonight across Western and Central

Minnesota… .A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 PM through noon

Monday for western and central Minnesota. A heavy wet snow with

totals of 2 to 5 inches are possible, along with strong northeast

wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph. The heaviest snow will fall between 1

AM and 7 AM Monday morning. Plan for slippery roads and slow

travel. MNZ041>045-047>050-054>057-064-010515-

/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0011.170501T0300Z-170501T1700Z/

Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-

Benton-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Yellow Medicine-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,

Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Foley, Madison,

Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, and Granite Falls

402 PM CDT Sun Apr 30 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS

EVENING TO NOON CDT MONDAY… * Expect a snow to develop around 10 PM and then diminish around

noon Monday. * The heaviest snowfall rates will occur between 1 AM and 7 AM

Monday. * Total wet snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * Look for reduced visibilities at times. * Plan on slippery road conditions…including during the

morning commute on Monday. Precautionary/Preparedness actions… A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow…sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities…and use caution while

driving. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING

FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

A summary of possible snow amounts statewide Sunday night through Monday, from the Twin Cities office of the NWS:

The timing of the arrival of cold air will have a big effect on snow amounts, so check back for weather updates.

Updates

Temps recover

Monday will be cold, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s in most of Minnesota.

On Tuesday, many spots see highs in the 50s:

Wednesday is even warmer, with highs in the lower 60s in parts of southern Minnesota:

The Twin Cities metro area is expected to see see highs in the mid 60s on Thursday. We could reach the upper 60s on Friday and 70 degrees next weekend.

May outlook

The Climate Prediction Center of the NWS has released the May temperature outlook:

It shows equal chances of above normal and below normal monthly temps for most of Minnesota. There is a very slight tendency for a cooler than normal May in southeastern Minnesota.

By the way, despite very cool temps during the final few days of the month, April will be our 20th consecutive warmer than normal month in the Twin Cities metro area.

Details to follow.

