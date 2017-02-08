Whiplash: Arctic chill today, 40 degrees warmer Friday

Your backyard thermometer gets a good workout this week.

Temperatures plunged to -24 this morning in towns like Hallock in northwest Minnesota. The Twin Cities flirted with the zero mark for the first time in more than 3 weeks when we bottomed out below zero on January 13.

Cold air has returned…for a couple of days anyways! This is the coldest start to a day we have seen since Jan 13th. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/QZuXor7Fkq — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 8, 2017

The proper chill you feel today is the tip of an icy air mass delivering sub-zero wind chills to the Upper Midwest.

36 more hours of Polar pain

Arctic high pressure lingers over Minnesota for another 36 hours. Temperatures will actually begin rising Thursday night into Friday morning as southwest winds return milder air into our region. A shot of light snow hits northern Minnesota Friday, while red dashed lines signify warmer Pacific air invading southern Minnesota.

Here’s a look at the air mass exchange over the next 48 hours. Watch as sub-zero temps get shoved bodily eastward, and mild Pacific air in the 30s spills across most of Minnesota by Friday.

Warm pattern returns

After our brief Arctic interlude, the maps favor a return to warmer than average temperatures for the next 1-2 weeks. The upper air charts show another mild Pacific flow developing the weekend of Feb 18-19.

Temperatures in the 30s, with several days at or above 40 degrees are likely in the next two weeks. Starting Friday, temps run a good 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average for 1-2 weeks.

The numbers confirm, winter remains a relative, fleeting concept in Minnesota this season.

Out like a lamb?

Our recent trend of milder, shorter winters looks likely to continue this season. NOAA’s longer range 3-4 week outlook favors milder than average air right into early March. Will the early bird golfers be out in mid-March this year?

Stay warm and stay tuned.

Precipitation changes in Minnesota

I’m looking forward to talking to Carver County watershed managers today about recent precipitation changes in Minnesota

The event is open to the public, at the Chaska Event Center. If you’re curios how local watershed managers are dealing with Minnesota’s changing precipitation patterns I hope you can join us. Info below.