Two-day Polar plunge, thaw resumes Friday

Attempted winter

The season formerly known as winter in Minnesota is not what it used to be. It’s harder to keep consistent snow cover. The number of sub-zero nights in Minnesota is dropping dramatically. We’re hitting -20 in the Twin Cities far less frequently than 40 years ago.

48 hour cold snap

Our current cold snap last about 48 hours. Then yet another mid-winter thaw kicks in.

Cold weather will return for the next couple of days, but warmer weather is on the way later this week #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ags9wm9p0r — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 7, 2017

Sub-zero temps return the next two nights across the northern half of Minnesota. What little snow is out there around the Twin Cities and central Minnesota will start to disappear again by Friday afternoon as temperatures soar once again.

Tale of two seasons

Good news for those who want to play in the snow up north. Northern Minnesota added yet more snow to the current base. Snow is still hard to come by in central and southern Minnesota. If you’re looking for a true winter landscape, head north.

Snow depth varies greatly across the region. Some locations in Minnesota River valley have no snow, with over a foot "up north". #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/qdezEwsEfg — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 7, 2017

Here’s another perspective on our recent record string of warm months in the Twin Cities.

Temps in Twin Cities have only been below normal in 5 of past 32 months & last string of 10 or more months below normal was in 1964-65 #mnwx pic.twitter.com/S5AX4vS90I — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 7, 2017

Long range: Temperature roller coaster next two weeks

All signs point to more weather whiplash over the next two weeks.

Northern Minnesota picks up another couple inches of snow Friday. Right now I don’t see any big snows in sight for the Twin Cities.

Stay tuned.