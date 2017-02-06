Tracking the Wisconsin meteor fireball; icy coating overnight

Video of the spectacular Wisconsin meteor fireball raced across the internet today. The fireball streaked earthward around 1:25 am CST Monday morning.

Here’s another view of the pulsing fireball generated when the meteor interacted with earth’s atmosphere.

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

The Milwaukee NWS was able to pick up the meteor as a blip on Doppler radar early this morning.

Our midnight crew saw the flash from the meteor early this morning. Checking back at our radar images, we saw this! #swiwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/KMdsBW7HIc — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) February 6, 2017

Here’s more on the track and fireball reports from the American Meteorological Society. We usually track hydrometeors, so the name of my professional organization has never been more literally relevant.

Here’s a look at the map of fireball sightings around the Midwest.

Icy start Tuesday

Time to strap on the YakTrax? It’s going to get icy underfoot overnight into Tuesday morning.

A batch of freezing drizzle moves across Minnesota overnight into Tuesday morning.

A freezing rain advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday.

…FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN HAS ISSUED A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY. * PLAN ON FREEZING DRIZZLE TO DEVELOP AROUND 9 PM AND THEN DIMINISH TUESDAY MORNING. * A LIGHT GLAZING OF ICE IS EXPECTED. * THE ICE WILL RESULT IN DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS…INCLUDING DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE ON TUESDAY.

I think treated roads will be okay, but your sidewalk, driveway and parking lots could get icy underfoot.

Take it easy out there.