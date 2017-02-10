Spring Fever: Balmy 60s in southwest Minnesota

Paul Huttner Feb 10, 2017

Welcome to…Apr-uary?

Temperatures soared as expected Friday afternoon across Minnesota. The combination of a mild Pacific air mass, increasingly strong sunshine and snow-free ground provides the perfect recipe for near record February temperatures.

Blue sky, warm sun and diminishing snow cover at Deer Run Golf Club in Victoria. Paul Huttner/MPR News

The thermometer at Marshall in southwest Minnesota pushed the 60-degree mark Friday afternoon.

Mild pattern continues

Temps run above average, pushing 40 in the metro again this weekend into Monday. We cool off slightly next week, but the air mass by the weekend of Feb 18-19 looks even warmer.  These numbers below are probably conservative.

Custom Weather

Twin Cities: 50s next weekend?

The unfolding upper air pattern looks highly abnormal for mid February. A warm ridge of high pressure builds over the Upper Midwest next weekend. There is literally no sign of winter across the USA by late next week.

NOAA

The European and Canadian models are cranking out near-record temps in the 50s next weekend for the Twin Cities. The record high at MSP is 57 degrees next Sunday.

2-meter temps late next week via the Canadian Meteorological Centre GEM model via tropical tidbits.

Looking even further ahead, the upper air maps still show no sign of any Arctic outbreak. Unseasonable warmth is likely to persist into the last week of February.

NOAA

March: Trending closer to average?

NOAA’s Climate Forecast System tracks large-scale patterns going further out in time. The CFS had been favoring a milder than average March for the Upper Midwest. But recent runs this week have trended closer to average on March temperatures.

NOAA

March, as we know has the potential to deliver heavy snows to Minnesota. Will the trend toward a potentially colder and snowier March continue?

Stay tuned.