March in February; no cold snaps in sight

We’ll be experiencing a bit of weather whiplash Friday afternoon.

Minnesota highs were in the teens to lower 20s yesterday, which were colder than normal for this time of year.

We shift quickly to above normal highs this afternoon, with 40s over much of Minnesota:

Southwestern Minnesota will see some 50s.

Today’s highs in the mid to upper 40s in the Twin Cities would be typical for the third week of March!

Warm stretch

There aren’t any really chilly temperatures in the 7 day forecast.

Saturday highs will be in the 30s for most of Minnesota, with some lower 40s in the south:

Our average high this time of year is only 27 degrees in the Twin Cities.

30s are on tap for most of Minnesota on Sunday.

The unusually mild weather will continue next week.

The Twin Cities metro area could see highs in the lower 40s on Monday, then 30s the rest of next week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System forecast model shows mild temps into the third week of February, with Twin Cities highs in the 30s to lower 40s:

Our Twin Cities average temperature for the month of February is going to be well above normal, making this our 18th consecutive warmer than normal month.

Saturday showers

Some scattered rain showers could move into southern Minnesota Saturday afternoon, and become mixed with snowflakes Saturday night. There is a good chance of snow showers over northern Minnesota Saturday evening and Saturday night.

NOAA’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the projected precipitation pattern:

The Twin Cities metro area could see a sprinkle Saturday evening or Saturday night, with a flurry also possible late Saturday night.

Where’s the snow?

Officially, only a trace of snow is on the ground in the Twin Cities.

There are some parts of the metro area with a bit of snow cover, but much of that snow will melt in the next few days.

The Minnesota snow depth map from the Minnesota State Climatology Office shows little or no snow on the ground in much of southern Minnesota:

I know that snow lovers aren’t amused by the warm temperatures that are in our forecast, but snowmobilers and cross-country skiers should note that much of northern Minnesota still has snow depths of 1 foot or more.

I hope that you have a great weekend!

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.