February has arrived with colder weather

January brought us temperatures that averaged 5.3 degrees warmer than normal in the Twin Cities, 5.8 degrees warmer than normal in Duluth and a whopping 6.4 degrees warmer than normal up in International Falls, Minn. That pattern changed dramatically overnight.

Cold front

A Canadian cold front swept southward across Minnesota overnight. It triggered an area of snow showers that put down a layer of light snow across the metro area.

The last snow showers are ending in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The light snow, coupled with re-freeze caused by falling temperatures, have made some streets and sidewalks slippery.

Temperatures behind the front will be much colder today. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the single digits near Canada to the low 20s in the south. The Twin Cities likely will hover in the mid to upper teens all day. But the sun will shine around and through some passing clouds for a pleasant change.

Winds behind the front were blustery overnight but will diminish a bit this morning to about 10 to 15 mph from the northwest.

Cold weather for a few days

Expect the colder-than-normal temperatures at least through Friday before they moderate over the weekend.

While Friday is likely to remain mostly sunny but chilly, another Alberta clipper weather system will be forming over the Canadian prairies.

Saturday snow

That Alberta clipper will bring light snow to Minnesota on Saturday. A few inches are likely to fall on the northern half of the state while the Twin Cities will be on the southern edge and pick up a lighter accumulation.

Tuesday

Long-range forecasts are indicating a better chance of shovelable snow next Tuesday although timing and details are fuzzy at this range.

Outlook for snow lovers

The new monthly precipitation outlook for the month of February is calling for a tendency for greater-than-normal precipitation for Minnesota, especially in the northeastern quarter of the state.