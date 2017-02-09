Chilly today; 40s for our Friday

Today will be the final day of this brief cold snap.

Single digit highs are expected in far northern Minnesota, with teens for the remainder of northern Minnesota plus central Minnesota.

Many spots in southern Minnesota will touch 20 degrees this afternoon, which is still below average for this time of year.

Snow north tonight

The core of the cold air slides away tonight, and a warm front will move into Minnesota.

Ahead of the warm front, there will be some periods of snow over northern Minnesota tonight.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the projected snowfall pattern over northern Minnesota:

The color chart on the lower right of the loop refers to the strength of the radar signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

Friday warmth

Highs on Friday will be in the 30s over northern Minnesota, with 40s over the central and south:

A few spots in southwestern Minnesota, that have almost no snow cover, could hit 50 degrees.

Saturday will bring us highs in the 30s over most of Minnesota, with parts of the south topping 40:

It looks like highs will be above normal from Sunday through next Thursday.

Showers late Saturday

Some rain showers could move into southwestern Minnesota late Saturday afternoon, and spread northeastward Saturday evening. The showers could become mixed with snow Saturday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System forecast model shows the projected precipitation pattern late Saturday:

A lingering mix of rain and snow is possible over eastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities early Sunday morning.

Eastern snowstorm

A major winter storm is moving up the east coast of the U.S. today.

Winter storm warnings run from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Maine:

Most of Long Island is in a blizzard warning:

A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for Nassau and Suffolk County. 12-18" expected with heavy snowfall rates leading to whiteout conditions. pic.twitter.com/4AV0DLK9q7 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 9, 2017

A foot or more of snow is possible in parts of New York and Connecticut:

Even the Director of the NWS, Louis Uccellini, is impressed by how fast the snow is piling up on Long Island:

Reports of 3"/hour snow rates on LI, wish I could be there. Amazing forecast made days in advance by NWS! Even w/ temps in the 60s yesterday https://t.co/WYx0WYQtgP — Louis Uccellini (@NWSDirector) February 9, 2017

Mr. Uccellini was on the meteorology staff when I was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and he made our synoptic weather class very interesting.

I had transferred to UW-Madison for my meteorology degree after finishing my basic science courses at the University of Minnesota.

I’ve been back in Minnesota since college, and I love forecasting our changeable Minnesota weather!