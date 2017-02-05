Average Feb. temps today; wintry mix to snow on Tuesday

At this time of year we can see some bitterly cold weather, with winds that drive wind chill temps well below zero.

That won’t happen today.

Our Sunday highs will be mostly in the teens over northern Minnesota, with 20s for central and southern Minnesota.

Our average high temp in the Twin Cities this time of year is 26 degrees.

High temps on Monday will be in the 30s over central and southern Minnesota:

Most of northern Minnesota will see highs in the 20s tomorrow, with some teens near the Canadian border.

Snow tonight north

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows a low pressure system bringing periods of snow to northern Minnesota this Sunday evening into early Monday:

Some locations in far northern Minnesota could see 2 or more inches of accumulation.

The color chart on the lower right of the loop refers to the strength of the radar signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

Tuesday mix to snow

The latest run of NOAA’s NAM forecast model shows snow over northern Minnesota Monday night and Tuesday.

A wintry mix is expected late Monday night and early Tuesday morning over much of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities, then it changes to all snow:

The wintry mix over southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities could include light freezing rain or freezing drizzle, sleet and wet snow.

The highest snow totals Monday night into Tuesday evening will be over northern Minnesota.

Here are snowfall estimates from the National Weather Service:

Travel could be slippery Tuesday morning due to the wintry mix, and also Tuesday evening due to snow and blowing snow.

Check back for updates on the storm.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.