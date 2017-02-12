Above normal highs; 50s by Friday

Minnesotans won’t have a great hair day this Sunday.

A low pressure system north of Lake Superior will move slowly away this afternoon, but winds will be gusty through most of our Sunday.

Above normal

Highs will be above normal again, with Sunday afternoon highs in the 30s over much of Minnesota. Some spots in southwestern Minnesota could see lower 40s.

Our average high temp this time of year in the Twin Cities is 28 degrees.

Southern and central Minnesota will have highs in the 4os on Monday:

Northern Minnesota will have highs in the 30s.

The coldest Twin Cities high temp this entire week will be about 32 degrees on Wednesday. We’re expecting highs in the lower 40s Tuesday and Thursday, with lower 50s Friday and Saturday.

Another snowstorm

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows another big snowstorm for New England today through Monday:

Winter storm warnings are in effect Sunday through Monday for much of New England, including Boston:

[Winter Storm] Two bouts of snow, later today & again early Monday morn; widespread 6-12", higher N/NE MA 12-18"; #blizzard still possible pic.twitter.com/j1S3a6xWoG — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 12, 2017

Strong winds and double digit snowfall totals are possible in parts of New England.

Many spots in New England saw double digit snowfalls last Thursday as well.

Boston’s snowfall total this winter was about 31 inches through Saturday. They’ve seen about 4 inches more snow this winter than the Twin Cities metro area, with more snow on the way!

Later sunsets

As we go through February, our sunsets are about 2 minutes later each day.

It’s great to see sunshine as we’re leaving work again!

Our sunset today is at 5:37 p.m. in the Twin Cities.

We switch over to daylight saving time in 4 weeks, and on Sunday March 12, our sunset is at 7:16 p.m. CDT.

