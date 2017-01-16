Winter weather advisory today and tonight for southern MN

The latest computer model information shows that a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is likely to affect southern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin today and tonight.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential mix of precipitation:

In the forecast loop, blue areas are where the precipitation is likely to be snow for that time in the loop. Purple areas are sleet or freezing rain. Green areas are likely to be rain, but the rain could freeze at ground level if surface temps are cold enough.

The color chart on the lower right of the loop refers to the strength of the radar signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of southern Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin for today and tonight:

The winter weather advisory does not include the Twin Cities metro area, but Rice, Goodhue and Pierce counties are included in the advisory from noon today to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The winter weather advisory runs from this morning until midnight in southwestern Minnesota, and from this morning until 6 a.m. Tuesday in south-central Minnesota.

The winter weather advisory runs from this morning until noon tomorrow in southeastern Minnesota.

Here are advisory details for southeastern Minnesota, from the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LA CROSSE WI

342 AM CST MON JAN 16 2017 …ICY TRAVEL FOR MOST TODAY INTO TUESDAY… .A WINTRY MIX OF SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN HAS SPREAD INTO NORTHEAST

IOWA AND SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN EARLY THIS MORNING…AND WILL

CONTINUE TO GRADUALLY SPREAD NORTH NORTHEAST THROUGH THE REST OF

THE DAY. WITH THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION…UNTREATED ROADS AND

WALKWAYS WILL BECOME SLIPPERY RATHER QUICKLY. THIS IS GOING TO

IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE FOR AREAS NEAR AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE

90. THE BULK OF THE ACCUMULATIONS WILL FALL DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON

AND EVENING HOURS. IF NOT ALREADY ICY…ROADS WILL QUICKLY GO FROM

SLIPPERY TO HAZARDOUS. GROUND TEMPERATURES REMAIN QUITE COLD…WHICH WILL RESULT IN FAST

ICE ACCUMULATION ON ROADS…SIDEWALKS…AND PARKING LOTS. PLAN AHEAD FOR THESE POOR TRAVEL CONDITIONS NOW. AVOID TRAVEL IF

YOU CAN…ESPECIALLY TONIGHT. MNZ086>088-094>096-WIZ041>044-053-161745-

/O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0006.170116T1200Z-170117T1800Z/

DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON-LA CROSSE-MONROE-

JUNEAU-ADAMS-VERNON-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…DODGE CENTER…ROCHESTER…WINONA…

AUSTIN…PRESTON…CALEDONIA…LA CROSSE…SPARTA…TOMAH…

MAUSTON…FRIENDSHIP…VIROQUA

342 AM CST MON JAN 16 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

TUESDAY… * A WINTRY MIX…DIMINISHING TUESDAY MORNING. THE HEAVIEST

PRECIPITATION WILL OCCUR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATION 1 INCH OR LESS AND ICE

ACCUMULATION OF UP TO 2/10 OF AN INCH. * THE ICE WILL RESULT IN DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS…INCLUDING

DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…SLEET OR

FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING

FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

In the Twin Cities metro area, there is a chance of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle anytime from about mid afternoon into tonight.

Freezing rain continues tonight over parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois.

Be sure to check the weather if you’re driving south today or tonight!

The NWS has clickable warning maps for detailed weather updates at any location.