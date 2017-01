Winter weather advisory Monday evening and overnight; mild Tuesday

The National Weather Service has expanded the winter weather advisory for southern Minnesota to include most of the Twin Cities metro area through this Monday evening and overnight:

A wintry mix of light freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected this evening and overnight over much of southern Minnesota, and from the Twin Cities metro area into western Wisconsin.

The wintery mix in the metro area could change to mostly light snow and patchy freezing drizzle later this Monday night.

Here are advisory details, from the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN MN

521 PM CST MON JAN 16 2017 …FREEZING RAIN THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING HOURS WITH A WINTRY

MIX THEREAFTER… .A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT FOR MUCH

OF SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA THROUGH PORTIONS OF WEST

CENTRAL WISCONSIN. THE ADVISORY IS ALONG AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM

HUTCHINSON THROUGH THE TWIN CITIES METRO IN MINNESOTA…TO NEW

RICHMOND THROUGH BLOOMER IN WISCONSIN. THIS INCLUDES THE

INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR…THE INTERSTATE 35 CORRIDOR IN SOUTHERN

MINNESOTA…THE INTERSTATE 494 AND 694 LOOP AND THE INTERSTATE 94

CORRIDOR IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. LIGHT FREEZING RAIN ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA WILL SPREAD

NORTHWARD INTO THE SOUTHERN TWIN CITIES METROPOLITAN AREA BY THIS

EVENING AS WELL AS EASTWARD INTO RIVER FALLS…MENOMONIE AND EAU

CLAIRE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE.

THE AREA FROM ALBERT LEA THROUGH RED WING TO EAU CLAIRE HAS THE

BEST CHANCE FOR THE HIGH END ICE ACCUMULATIONS. THE FREEZING RAIN WILL BEGIN TO MIX WITH SNOW AND SLEET DURING

THE EVENING WITH A PERIOD OF SNOW DURING THE LATE EVENING AND

EARLY MORNING HOURS. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 1.5 INCHES ARE

EXPECTED FROM ST JAMES AND FAIRMONT ON NORTHEAST THROUGH EAU

CLAIRE AND CORNELL IN WESTERN WISCONSIN. HOWEVER…AS THE SNOW

DIMINISHES LATE TONIGHT…SOME LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE IS

POSSIBLE. THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL LIKELY LEAD TO SLIPPERY TRAVEL

CONDITIONS AND MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA

TRAVEL TIME. MNZ060-062-066>068-170730-

/O.EXA.KMPX.WW.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-170117T1200Z/

HENNEPIN-RAMSEY-MCLEOD-SIBLEY-CARVER-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF MINNEAPOLIS, ST PAUL, HUTCHINSON,

GAYLORD, AND CHASKA

521 PM CST MON JAN 16 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN HAS ISSUED

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR A WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING

RAIN…SLEET AND LIGHT SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

TUESDAY. * FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET INTO THIS EVENING WITH A CHANGEOVER TO

SNOW DURING THE LATE EVENING. LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE

LATE IN THE NIGHT. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A GLAZE ARE EXPECTED ALONG WITH WET SNOW

ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 1 INCH. * LOOK FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. * PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…SLEET OR

FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING

FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Nicer Tuesday

The low pressure system that is spinning moisture up and over southern Minnesota this Monday night will move away by Tuesday morning.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the mix of precipitation moving to the east of Minnesota by 6 a.m. Tuesday:

Highs Tuesday will be in the 30s over much of Minnesota:

It gets even warmer as the week goes on.

The Twin Cities metro area will see highs in the upper 30s Wednesday, then lower 40s Thursday through Saturday. We’ll have a chance of rain showers late Friday and on Saturday.

Our average high this time of year is only 23 degrees, so this is a true January thaw.