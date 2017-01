Winter storm warning northeastern MN, advisories for the remainder of MN

It’s probably a good thing that many Minnesotans have Monday off this week, since some roads will be slippery.

Periods of snow are expected over most of Minnesota this Sunday night and Monday. Parts of northern Minnesota will see the snow linger into Monday night and early Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the possible precipitation pattern from 9 p.m. this Sunday evening through 3 p.m Tuesday:

In the forecast loop, blue areas are where the precipitation is likely to be snow for that time in the loop. Green areas are likely to be rain, but the rain could freeze at ground level if surface temps are cold enough.

The color chart on the lower right of the loop refers to the strength of the radar signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

The highest snow totals this Sunday night through Tuesday will be over northern Minnesota:

A closer look at the winter storm warning for much of northeastern Minnesota, which runs from midnight this Sunday night to 6 p.m. Tuesday:

South and west of the warning area, there is a winter weather advisory.

Here are details of the winter storm warning, from the Duluth office of the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DULUTH MN

356 PM CST SUN JAN 1 2017 …WINTER STORM WILL BRING SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION TONIGHT

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING… .A WINTER STORM WILL MOVE THROUGH THE NORTHLAND TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING BRINGING A PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING

SNOW TO NORTHERN MINNESOTA AND PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN.

AREAS NORTH OF MINNESOTA HIGHWAY 210 LOOK TO HAVE THE BEST CHANCE

OF RECEIVING 6 TO 12+ INCHES OF SNOW. AREAS GENERALLY SOUTH OF

MINNESOTA HIGHWAY 210 CAN EXPECT TO SEE BETWEEN 2 TO 6 INCHES OF

SNOW…WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR A WINTRY MIX MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY

MORNING. SNOW MAY TAPER OFF FOR A TIME MONDAY MORNING BEFORE

ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW MOVES INTO CENTRAL AND NORTHERN MINNESOTA

MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THERE MAY BE SOME LAKE ENHANCEMENT

ALONG THE NORTH SHORE AS WINDS TURN MORE EAST TO SOUTHEAST. AS THE SYSTEM DEPARTS LATE TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING…GUSTY

NORTHWEST WINDS BETWEEN 20 AND 25 MPH ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP…

WHICH COULD LEAD TO BLOWING SNOW ACROSS THE AREA. THE WINTER

WEATHER HEADLINES MAY NEED TO BE EXTENDED INTO WEDNESDAY

MORNING…DEPENDING ON CONDITIONS. MNZ010>012-018>021-026-020800-

/O.EXT.KDLH.WS.W.0001.170102T0600Z-170104T0000Z/

KOOCHICHING-NORTH ST. LOUIS-NORTHERN COOK/NORTHERN LAKE-

NORTH ITASCA-CENTRAL ST. LOUIS-SOUTHERN LAKE/NORTH SHORE-

SOUTHERN COOK/NORTH SHORE-SOUTH ITASCA-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…INTERNATIONAL FALLS…ELY…ISABELLA…

BIGFORK…HIBBING…TWO HARBORS…SILVER BAY…GRAND MARAIS…

GRAND RAPIDS

356 PM CST SUN JAN 1 2017 …WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM CST TUESDAY… * LOCATIONS…MUCH OF NORTH-CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA…

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF INTERNATIONAL FALLS…ELY…ISABELLA…

BIGFORK…HIBBING…TWO HARBORS…SILVER BAY…GRAND MARAIS…

AND GRAND RAPIDS. * TIMING…TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…8 TO 12 INCHES. * WINDS…EAST TO NORTHEAST 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25

MPH…TURNING NORTHWEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH ON

TUESDAY. * VISIBILITIES…AS LOW AS ONE HALF OF A MILE. * IMPACTS…THE HEAVY SNOW WILL MAKE MANY ROADS HAZARDOUS OR

IMPASSABLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW MEANS SIGNIFICANT SNOW

ACCUMULATION IS ANTICIPATED…AND THAT SNOWFALL RATES OF ONE INCH

PER HOUR OR GREATER ARE POSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL…EXERCISE

CAUTION AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. TELL

SOMEONE YOUR TRAVEL ROUTE AND EXPECTED ARRIVAL TIME. HAVE A

WORKING CELL PHONE IN CASE YOU BECOME STRANDED. KEEP A WINTER

SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE…INCLUDING A FLASHLIGHT…FOOD AND

WATER. IF YOU CHOOSE TO TRAVEL…BE AWARE THAT YOU MAY BECOME

STRANDED AND THAT IT MAY TAKE MANY HOURS FOR HELP TO ARRIVE.

And details of the winter weather advisory that includes Brainerd and Duluth:

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…PINE RIVER…BRAINERD…HILL CITY…

AITKIN…DULUTH

356 PM CST SUN JAN 1 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST TUESDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH HAS ISSUED A WINTER

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS

EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER

IN EFFECT. * LOCATIONS…DULUTH…BRAINERD…HILL CITY…AITKIN…PINE RIVER. * TIMING…TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…4 TO 7 INCHES. * IMPACTS…THE HEAVY SNOW WILL MAKE MANY ROADS HAZARDOUS OR

IMPASSABLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT ACCUMULATING SNOW

WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED ROADS

AND REDUCED VISIBILITY…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. ALLOW

EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.

Northwestern Minnesota also has a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Monday, followed by a winter storm watch:

Here are details of the advisory and watch, from the Grand Forks, ND office of the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAND FORKS ND

327 PM CST SUN JAN 1 2017 MNZ014-015-022>024-027-028-031-032-032130-

/O.NEW.KFGF.WW.Y.0001.170102T0600Z-170103T0000Z/

/O.EXT.KFGF.WS.A.0005.170103T0000Z-170104T0000Z/

RED LAKE-EAST POLK-MAHNOMEN-SOUTH CLEARWATER-HUBBARD-WEST BECKER-

EAST BECKER-EAST OTTER TAIL-WADENA-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…RED LAKE FALLS…FOSSTON…FERTILE…

MCINTOSH…ERSKINE…MAHNOMEN…NAYTAHWAUSH…WAUBUN…ALIDA…

EBRO…LAKE ITASCA…LONG LOST LAKE…LOWER RICE LAKE…

ROY LAKE…UPPER RICE LAKE…PARK RAPIDS…DETROIT LAKES…

WOLF LAKE…PERHAM…NEW YORK MILLS…PARKERS PRAIRIE…HENNING…

BATTLE LAKE…WADENA…MENAHGA

327 PM CST SUN JAN 1 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM CST MONDAY…

…WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND FORKS HAS ISSUED A WINTER

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT

TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY. * TIMING…EXPECT SNOW TO DEVELOP AROUND MIDNIGHT AND THEN

DIMINISH MONDAY MIDDAY. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES

ARE EXPECTED. * WINDS / VISIBILITIES…LOOK FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. * IMPACTS…PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * TIMING…SNOW IS LIKELY FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES

ARE POSSIBLE. * WINDS / VISIBILITIES…WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH COULD

CAUSE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. IN ADDITION…AREAS

OF POOR VISIBILITY ARE POSSIBLE. * WIND CHILL VALUES…EXPECT WIND CHILLS TO RANGE FROM 25 ABOVE

ZERO TO 25 BELOW ZERO BETWEEN 6 PM MONDAY AND 6 PM

TUESDAY…WITH THE COLDEST WIND CHILLS OCCURRING AROUND 9 AM

TUESDAY. * IMPACTS…PLAN ON DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL

CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED

ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN

BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT

SNOW…SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL.

CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.

The snow in northwestern Minnesota is expected to come in two episodes:

Central and southern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin also have winter weather advisories:

Central Minnesota is expected to see mainly snow, but the Twin Cities area, western Wisconsin and parts of southern Minnesota could see a wintry mix of snow, light rain, light freezing rain and freezing drizzle Monday and Monday evening.

The winter weather advisory for the Twin Cities starts at midnight Sunday night and runs until midnight on Monday.

Here are more details of the advisory, from the Twin Cities office of the of the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN MN

327 PM CST SUN JAN 1 2017 …A WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING PRECIPITATION AND SNOW IS EXPECTED

ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA AND WESTERN

WISCONSIN THROUGH MONDAY… .A WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING DRIZZLE…LIGHT FREEZING RAIN…AND

SNOW IS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO MONDAY. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

REMAINS IN EFFECT TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY. LIGHT ICE ACCUMULATIONS

ARE POSSIBLE…MAINLY ALONG AND SOUTH OF A MONTEVIDEO TO

LITCHFIELD TO TWIN CITIES LINE. TO THE NORTH OF THIS LINE…LESS

MIXED PRECIPITATION AND A LONGER DURATION OF SNOWFALL WILL YIELD

HIGHER SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS IN THE 2 TO 4 INCH RANGE. THE BULK

OF THE SNOW WILL FALL TONIGHT AND MONDAY…WITH BLOWING SNOW

BECOMING POSSIBLE LATE MONDAY NIGHT AS NORTHWEST WINDS INCREASE. MNZ059>063-066>070-074>077-082>085-091>093-020530-

/O.EXT.KMPX.WW.Y.0001.170102T0600Z-170103T0600Z/

WRIGHT-HENNEPIN-ANOKA-RAMSEY-WASHINGTON-MCLEOD-SIBLEY-CARVER-

SCOTT-DAKOTA-BROWN-NICOLLET-LE SUEUR-RICE-WATONWAN-BLUE EARTH-

WASECA-STEELE-MARTIN-FARIBAULT-FREEBORN-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…MONTICELLO…MINNEAPOLIS…BLAINE…

ST PAUL…STILLWATER…HUTCHINSON…GAYLORD…CHASKA…SHAKOPEE…

HASTINGS…NEW ULM…ST PETER…LE SUEUR…FARIBAULT…ST JAMES…

MANKATO…WASECA…OWATONNA…FAIRMONT…BLUE EARTH…ALBERT LEA

327 PM CST SUN JAN 1 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT CST MONDAY NIGHT… * EXPECT A WINTRY MIX TO DEVELOP AROUND MIDNIGHT AND THEN

DIMINISH AROUND 6 PM MONDAY. * TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 2 INCHES AND ICE

ACCUMULATIONS OF A GLAZE ARE EXPECTED. * LOOK FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. * PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS…INCLUDING DURING THE

EVENING COMMUTE ON MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…SLEET OR

FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING

FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Updated weather information is posted on the MPR news live weather blog.

You can also check with the Duluth office , Grand Forks, ND office and Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service for weather updates.

The NWS sites have clickable maps for the forecast at your specific location.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will have current road conditions.