Stratus Quo: Searching for sunlight in a cloudy January

Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud. -Maya Angelou

If we could mine the silver linings in the clouds over Minnesota this month, we would all be rich indeed. It feels like we’ve been living in a fog tunnel this month. It’s not your imagination, 18 of 26 days this month have been cloudy to mostly cloudy at MSP Airport.

The irony of a mild winter in Minnesota? Milder Pacific air masses contain more cloud promoting moisture. Throw in a big thaw and significant moisture from snow melt, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a gray January.

The sun peeked out briefly in a few places over Minnesota Thursday.

The sky is blue and there is something bright up there!!!! I have missed you sun. #mnwx #itsback pic.twitter.com/QIpmhMHmBz — Rachel Duebner (@RachelDuebner) January 26, 2017

We may see a few more fleeting glimpses of Sol Friday and Saturday. But overall our state of perpetual gray continues for a few more days. November is the cloudiest month on average in Minnesota with just 39% of possible sunshine. The good news? Average sunshine percentages increase now, and February produces 59% of possible sunshine on average. On paper.

The "January thaw" (two or more consecutive days w/ highs above 32) has come to an end. A long stretch, but nowhere near record. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/XDxU0gLORj — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 26, 2017

Winter doldrums

The maps look quiet these days. No big storms or Arctic smacks are luring for the next week or two. Persistent northwest flow brings coolness and occasional snow flurries through the weekend. The next Clipper sails southeast on Monday. The best chance for accumulating snow favors northern Minnesota.

Gradually colder

Temperatures remain about 5 degrees warmer than average through this weekend, as odd as that is with a northwest wind this weekend. Monday looks like the warmest day with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures gradually trend downward later next week, and signs of a potential sub-zero shot keep showing up the week of February 5th.

Here’s the 15-day temperature outlook from Custom Weather.

The good news? A colder Arctic invasion should lead to increased sunshine as we head toward February.

Stories from the twitterverse

Changes in Canadian sea ice making things difficult for Arctic natives.

As the Arctic warms, changing sea ice patterns are creating a new and different environment.

People of the sea ice see cracks forming https://t.co/nzBs66tHzx via @hakaimagazine pic.twitter.com/08MRYhw3CT — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) January 26, 2017

Pre-approved science at EPA?

NPR reports on the latest plans at a Trump Administration EPA appear to include the political review of scientific papers before they are released to the public who paid for the research.

EPA scientists' work may face "case By case" review by Trump team, official says https://t.co/blrUqjWPpX via @NPR pic.twitter.com/mtcAlU8qRQ — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) January 26, 2017

Scientists march on Wahsington D.C. gaining steam

Honestly, many scientists never though we’d live to see the day when taking to the streets to protect the integrity of science would be necessary. But we’re clearly sailing in uncharted waters.

“People from all parts of the political spectrum should be alarmed by these efforts to deny scientific progress" https://t.co/nCMbNsSB3Q — Climate Central (@ClimateCentral) January 26, 2017

California drought eases

Atmospheric rivers have dumped incredible rain and snow on northern California this month. The drought is now over in the northern half of the Golden State.