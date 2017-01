South and east metro added to winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service has added Scott, Dakota and Washington counties of the Twin Cities metro area to the winter weather advisory:

A wintry mix of light freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected this afternoon and tonight over southern Minnesota. The wintery mix could arrive in southern and eastern parts of the metro area by about mid afternoon and continue into tonight.

Here are advisory details, from the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN MN

1003 AM CST MON JAN 16 2017 …FREEZING RAIN FORECAST MOVED SLIGHTLY NORTHWARD THIS

AFTERNOON… …A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO

WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT… .A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN EXPANDED NORTH FOR THIS

AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT AND NOW INCLUDES AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF A

LINE FROM NEW ULM TO SHAKOPEE…EAGAN…STILLWATER…TO NEW

RICHMOND WISCONSIN. THIS INCLUDES THE INTERSTATE 90

CORRIDOR…THE INTERSTATE 35 CORRIDOR IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA…AND

THE INTERSTATE 94 CORRIDOR IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET WILL SPREAD INTO FAR SOUTHERN

MINNESOTA BY THIS AFTERNOON…MAINLY ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE

90 THROUGH 2 PM…AND THEN EXPAND NORTH AND NORTHEAST LATE THIS

AFTERNOON INTO PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA…AND WESTERN

WISCONSIN. ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH ARE

POSSIBLE WITH SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 2 INCHES ALONG THE NORTHERN

PORTION OF THE PRECIPITATION SHIELD. THE HIGHEST ICE

ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED NEAR ALBERT LEA WITH THE HIGHEST SNOW

ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED NEAR EAU CLAIRE. THIS WILL LIKELY LEAD TO

SLIPPERY TRAVEL CONDITIONS AND MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN

AND ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME FOR THE AFTERNOON COMMUTE. MNZ063-069-070-074>076-WIZ023-170015-

/O.EXA.KMPX.WW.Y.0004.170116T1800Z-170117T1200Z/

WASHINGTON-SCOTT-DAKOTA-BROWN-NICOLLET-LE SUEUR-ST. CROIX-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF STILLWATER, SHAKOPEE, HASTINGS, NEW ULM,

ST PETER, LE SUEUR, AND HUDSON

1003 AM CST MON JAN 16 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN HAS ISSUED

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR A WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING

RAIN…SLEET AND LIGHT SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

TUESDAY. * EXPECT A WINTRY MIX TO DEVELOP BETWEEN 3 PM AND 6 PM AND THEN

DIMINISH AROUND 6 AM TUESDAY. * TOTAL WET SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 1 INCH AND ICE

ACCUMULATIONS OF A GLAZE ARE EXPECTED. * LOOK FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. * PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…SLEET OR

FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING

FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Updated weather information is posted on the MPR news live weather blog.

You can also check with the Twin Cities office and La Crosse, WI office of the National Weather Service for weather updates.

The NWS has clickable warning maps for detailed weather updates at any location.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation , Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Iowa Department of Transportation will have current road conditions.