Snow tapers today; GOES 16 sending amazing images

Back to winter

The season formerly known as winter has returned.

Snow arrived on schedule late last night in the Twin Cities. Roads range from wet to slick across the Twin Cities today, with heavier snows in southern Minnesota and norther Iowa. The morning commute went about as expected with several incidents dotting area MNDOT cams.

Radars are lighting up today across the Upper Midwest. The snow gradually tapers from northwest to southeast this afternoon. Another 1″ to 2″ graces the Twin Cities with heavier totals in southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Low pressure spins east toward Chicago today. The snow shield gradually fades from northwest to southeast as the low moves away.

Wintry relapse

After setting several records for warmth the past few days during our extended January thaw, a more typical winter weather pattern returns. Our inbound air mass is still above average, but there are some signs colder than average temperatures may return as February arrives. Temps flirt with the zero mark in early February on many of the extended temperature outlooks.

The Upper air pattern shows a glancing blow of cold air around February 1st. Not exactly Polar Vortex cold, but enough to get your attention and keep your ice house above frozen water for a few more weeks.

NOAA’s GOES 16: Stunningly clear images coming in

NOAA’s newest weather satellite began sending back some amazing images this week.

Today's release of the first images from #GOES16 signals the start of a new age in satellite weather observation!!! https://t.co/e88nrCUzH9 pic.twitter.com/RlDc979QGk — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 23, 2017

GOES 16 has reached stable orbit about 22,000 miles above earth near the equator. The Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) provides 4-times greater resolution than previous GOES satellites.

How much better is #GOES16? This comparison of images from GOES-16 & GOES-13 at the same day & time says it all: https://t.co/MDdSUactlp pic.twitter.com/vD9BhFDqqc — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 24, 2017

The platform is faster, cranking out images every 5 minutes over the USA. The early loops show amazing resolution.

Clouds swirl in the sky over Florida in this animation from #GOES16! See more images from this next-gen spacecraft @ https://t.co/MDdSUau4JZ pic.twitter.com/bShGHpJk2n — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 23, 2017

GOES 16 should be a valuable tool in severe storms forecasting as early as this summer.