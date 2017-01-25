Reports: Climate change information ordered removed from EPA website

Several reports from multiple sources say the Trump Administration has ordered the removal climate change information from the EPA website. The data and research presented on the EPA website is taxpayer funded, and many believe it should be available to taxpayers who have already paid for the research and information.

Reuters was among the first to break the story late last night.

Reuters: Trump administration about to remove climate change pages from EPA website. https://t.co/36O3mErgiu pic.twitter.com/8UDq9OcjSv — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) January 25, 2017

Multiple sources say the order to remove climate change data was given this week, and could happen as soon as today.

a former #EPA colleague (he's there, I'm not) just said his office was told to remove ALL mentions of climate + sustainability from website — Kaitlin StackWhitney (@KStackWhitney) January 25, 2017

The EPA climate change pages contain extensive data on the state of the science of climate change across the globe and regionally in the USA. They include a breakdown of regional climate changes like those in the Midwest seen below.

The EPA site also contains information on what people can do about climate change in their own homes.

The notion of removing climate science from government websites is chilling to many scientists. The question of who owns the data that was funded by taxpayers is also being raised.

Stay tuned.