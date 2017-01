Rain south, wintry mix central and north today

Southern Minnesota will see periods of rain today, possibly mixed with a few wet flakes at times.

Central and northern Minnesota will have a wintry mix of drizzle, rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. for much of northern Minnesota:

Some details of the advisory:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DULUTH MN

311 AM CST SAT JAN 21 2017 …ROADS WILL REMAIN VERY SLIPPERY ACROSS THE AREA THIS MORNING… .A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF NORTHEAST

MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN. ROAD CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO BE

HAZARDOUS ACROSS THE NORTHLAND. THE MAIN PROBLEM IS THAT WE WILL

SEE A MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW…AND EVEN IF TEMPERATURES ARE ABOVE

FREEZING…ROAD TEMPERATURES ARE AT OR BELOW FREEZING AT MANY

LOCATIONS. FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FOG WILL ALSO BE WIDESPREAD ACROSS

THE REGION. THE RESULT WILL BE EXTREMELY SLIPPERY

ROADS…SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS THIS MORNING. IF YOU

ABSOLUTELY MUST DRIVE ACROSS THE REGION…BE SURE TO ALLOW PLENTY

KOOCHICHING-NORTH ST. LOUIS-NORTHERN COOK/NORTHERN LAKE-

NORTH ITASCA-CENTRAL ST. LOUIS-SOUTHERN LAKE/NORTH SHORE-

SOUTHERN COOK/NORTH SHORE-SOUTH ITASCA-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…INTERNATIONAL FALLS…ELY…ISABELLA…

BIGFORK…HIBBING…TWO HARBORS…SILVER BAY…GRAND MARAIS…

GRAND RAPIDS

311 AM CST SAT JAN 21 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING… * LOCATIONS…NORTHERN MINNESOTA…INCLUDING THE CITIES OF

INTERNATIONAL FALLS…ELY…ISABELLA…BIGFORK…HIBBING…TWO

HARBORS…SILVER BAY…GRAND MARAIS AND GRAND RAPIDS. * TIMING…THROUGH 10 AM SATURDAY. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…UP TO ONE INCH OF WET SNOW. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ONE TENTH OF AN INCH OR LESS. * VISIBILITIES…LESS THAN A HALF MILE AT TIMES. * IMPACTS…ROAD CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE ACROSS

THE NORTHLAND OVERNIGHT. WHILE TEMPERATURES MAY INDICATE

READINGS ABOVE FREEZING…ROAD SURFACES ARE ACTUALLY AT OR

BELOW FREEZING IN MANY AREAS. THIS WILL RESULT IN VERY SLICK

ROADS ACROSS THE NORTHLAND. THERE WILL ALSO BE AREAS OF FOG…

SOME OF IT DENSE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MIXED PRECIPITATION MEANS A MIXTURE

OF FREEZING RAIN…SNOW AND SLEET IS EXPECTED. SMALL

ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW AND ICE ARE EXPECTED ON UNTREATED ROADS AND

SIDEWALKS. ANYONE WITH TRAVEL PLANS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY. SLOW DOWN WHEN DRIVING AND

ALLOW FOR EXTRA STOPPING DISTANCE BECAUSE YOU MAY LOSE CONTROL OF

YOUR VEHICLE IF YOU TRY TO SLOW DOWN OR STOP QUICKLY.

Brainerd and Hinckley are among the cities included in the advisory.

Dense fog covers much of southern and central Minnesota this morning.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for most of central and southern Minnesota, including the southern part of the Twin Cities metro area:

In southeastern Minnesota, the dense fog advisory continues until noon today.

Here are details of the dense fog advisory:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN MN

DOUGLAS-TODD-MORRISON-MILLE LACS-POPE-STEARNS-BENTON-SHERBURNE-

LAC QUI PARLE-SWIFT-CHIPPEWA-KANDIYOHI-MEEKER-WRIGHT-

YELLOW MEDICINE-RENVILLE-MCLEOD-SIBLEY-CARVER-SCOTT-DAKOTA-

REDWOOD-BROWN-NICOLLET-LE SUEUR-RICE-GOODHUE-WATONWAN-BLUE EARTH-

WASECA-STEELE-MARTIN-FARIBAULT-FREEBORN-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA, LONG PRAIRIE, LITTLE FALLS,

PRINCETON, GLENWOOD, ST CLOUD, FOLEY, ELK RIVER, MADISON, BENSON,

MONTEVIDEO, WILLMAR, LITCHFIELD, MONTICELLO, GRANITE FALLS,

OLIVIA, HUTCHINSON, GAYLORD, CHASKA, SHAKOPEE, HASTINGS,

REDWOOD FALLS, NEW ULM, ST PETER, LE SUEUR, FARIBAULT, RED WING,

ST JAMES, MANKATO, WASECA, OWATONNA, FAIRMONT, BLUE EARTH,

AND ALBERT LEA

312 AM CST SAT JAN 21 2017 …DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING… * VISIBILITY…ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS…LOW VISIBILITIES WILL RESULT IN DIFFICULT DRIVING

CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING…SLOW DOWN…

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS…AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.

