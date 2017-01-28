Plenty of clouds, but mild

Our weekend weather will be good for outdoor activities.

We won’t have to deal with any bone-chilling cold or dense fog today or Sunday.

The weather will be fine at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis this weekend, but it won’t be as sunny as it was on Friday:

We could have a passing flurry today and Sunday.

Mild temps

Highs will be in the 20s over most of Minnesota today, but a few spots in the Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota could touch 30.

Southwestern Minnesota could see some lower 30s.

Highs Sunday will be in the teens in northeastern Minnesota:

Most of Minnesota will see highs in the 20s on Sunday.

Highs in the 30s are on tap for the Twin Cities Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the 20s are expected next Wednesday through Friday.

NOAA’s GFS model shows Twin Cities high temps in the teens on Feb. 6 and Feb. 10.

Those would be our coldest days in the second week of February:

We can handle that!

Monday snow

An Alberta clipper is expected to bring snow to the northeastern half on Minnesota and northern Wisconsin Monday and Monday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System forecast model shows the potential snow pattern:

The northeastern part of the Twin Cities metro could see some minor snow accumulation late Monday into early Tuesday.

Several inches of snow are possible Monday through Monday night over northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin:

