Not as cold on Sunday; Monday and Tuesday flakes

I actually heard “is it cold enough for ya?” at the gas station yesterday.

Minnesotans will be dealing with single digit highs again today, but we’ll see some teens on Sunday:

A few flakes are possible Sunday night.

Monday and Tuesday

Highs in the 20s return to southern Minnesota on Monday:

As is often the case in January, the warmer temps will be accompanied by a chance of snow.

Periods of light snow are possible over Minnesota on Monday. Periods of snow Monday night and Tuesday would give us enough to shovel.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential snow pattern:

Parts of southern Minnesota could also see some freezing rain or sleet Monday night.

California flooding

In recent months (and years) California has endured some of the most serious drought conditions in the country.

This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor showed severe to exceptional drought over much of central and southern California:

Generous rains and heavy mountain snows are expected over much of northern and central California this weekend.

Since a lot of rain is expected in a short period of time, flooding is likely in some areas.

Flood watches and flash flood watches cover much of California:

Potential for major flooding this weekend. A flood watch is in effect for the area Saturday PM – Monday PM. Take action now! #CAstorm #cawx pic.twitter.com/xZtgBvS0bk — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 7, 2017

Meanwhile, parts of the eastern seaboard are dealing with heavy snow and pockets of sleet and freezing rain.

The upper Midwest is the weather quiet spot this weekend!

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.