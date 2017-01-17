High impact, multi-state ice storm; Week-long January thaw next

Plan ahead now! Skating rink conditions on many area roads and sidewalks! Do not travel unless necessary. #mnwx #wiwx #FreezingRain pic.twitter.com/3ayR8liUqo — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 17, 2017

A massive, multi-state ice storm coated southern Minnesota and grazed the Twin Cities overnight into this morning. The storm produced 3-4 days of freezing rain in parts of the Midwest. As much as .50″ to 1″ of ice coated roads, trees and power lines in parts of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.

1 pm ice accumulation update. Tree branches around the Dodge City office averaging 3/4" of ice. (1" around – tree branch). #kswx pic.twitter.com/PNYGBIXrDB — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) January 15, 2017

Some of the most amazing yet damaging images I’ve ever seen of an ice storm are rolling in from western Kansas, where more than 1″ of ice accumulation brought down trees and power lines.

Found worst damage from #icestorm2017 event in Kinsley KS immediate area pic.twitter.com/ikUjgFm6Co — Simon Brewer (@SimonStormRider) January 17, 2017

This ice storm covers a large territory. Ice totals over 1″ coated western Kansas.

Here is a preliminary map of ice accumulations for this past weekend's #icestorm. #kswx pic.twitter.com/5ouQ9IsSUl — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) January 17, 2017

Nebraska is also hit hard by .75″ ice glazing.

Ice totals across Nebraska show the widespread nature of the ice event.

Minnesota catches northern edge

Southern Minnesota picked up anywhere from .10″ to .30″ of ice accumulation. Roads across southern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin look like skating rinks this morning.

The view is from our office but could be any untreated road out there tonight. No traction on this stuff! pic.twitter.com/y6gHijnQ8g — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) January 17, 2017

1 ENE Winona [Winona Co, MN] LAW ENFORCEMENT reports FREEZING RAIN of U0.00 INCH at 5:26 AM CST — ICE COVERED ROADS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTY. SEVERAL SLIDE OFFS. REPORT OF FIRE TRUCKS STUCK ON A HILL.

The southeast half of the Twin Cities saw ice overnight. Most of the metro got off lucky compared to points south. But it only takes a thin coating of ice to send your feet flying out from under you. Be careful walking out there today. Untreated driveways, sidewalks and parking lots are deceptively slick.

The warm layer about 500 feet above ground level is impressive, nearly a mile thick.

Why all the freezing rain? Sounding from MPX last night has all of the answers! #mnwx #wiwx #science pic.twitter.com/3YpLLpq5FV — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 17, 2017

Thankfully our ice storm ends this morning.

Mega January thaw event ahead

Next, we turn our weather attention toward a massive, long-duration January thaw. We could see 7 to 11 days above freezing in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. Highs in the 40s are likely in the Twin Cities late this week and early next week.

This could be one of the longer January thaws on record.

Current forecast have possibly 9 days in a row of 32 degrees or higher. Longest on records 12 days in 1992, 15 days in 1942, 18 in 1944. — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 16, 2017

The evolving warm pattern covers the entire eastern half of the USA this week. Temps will run as much as 20 degrees warmer than average over a huge chunk of the USA and Canada.

There are early signs of a potential major winter storm with rain to snow potential by next Tuesday or Wednesday for parts of Minnesota. Winter down, but not out.

Stay tuned.