Morning fog, clouds linger

I’m trying to think positive thoughts today.

I imagine how great it will be when we finally see some sunshine again!

That won’t happen today; our Sunday will feature lots of clouds all across Minnesota, with areas of dense morning fog.

We could see occasional drizzle, and northeastern Minnesota will see a wintry mix of light rain, light freezing rain, sleet and snow.

A winter weather advisory continues until noon for most of northeastern Minnesota:

Here are advisory details:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DULUTH MN

351 AM CST SUN JAN 22 2017 …SLIPPERY ROADS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS MORNING… .PRECIPITATION MOVING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE NORTHLAND WILL

PRODUCE A MIXTURE OF RAIN…FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW THIS MORNING.

AIR AND ROAD TEMPERATURES HAVE FALLEN TO NEAR FREEZING ALONG THE

INTERNATIONAL BORDER…AND WHERE ROAD TEMPERATURES GET BELOW

FREEZING…ROAD CONDITIONS MAY BECOME HAZARDOUS. THE RESULT WILL

BE EXTREMELY SLIPPERY ROADS…SIDEWALKS AND PARKING LOTS. IF YOU

ABSOLUTELY MUST DRIVE ACROSS THE REGION…BE SURE TO ALLOW PLENTY

OF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION SAFELY AND ALLOW GREATER

FOLLOWING DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND TRAFFIC AHEAD OF YOU. MNZ010>012-018>021-026-221800-

/O.CON.KDLH.WW.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-170122T1800Z/

KOOCHICHING-NORTH ST. LOUIS-NORTHERN COOK/NORTHERN LAKE-

NORTH ITASCA-CENTRAL ST. LOUIS-SOUTHERN LAKE/NORTH SHORE-

SOUTHERN COOK/NORTH SHORE-SOUTH ITASCA-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…INTERNATIONAL FALLS…ELY…ISABELLA…

BIGFORK…HIBBING…TWO HARBORS…SILVER BAY…GRAND MARAIS…

GRAND RAPIDS

351 AM CST SUN JAN 22 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

TODAY… * LOCATIONS…NORTHEAST MINNESOTA…INCLUDING THE CITIES OF

INTERNATIONAL FALLS…ELY…ISABELLA…BIG FORK…HIBBING…TWO

HARBORS…SILVER BAY…GRAND MARAIS…AND GRAND RAPIDS. * TIMING…THROUGH NOON TODAY. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS…A GLAZE OF ICE IS POSSIBLE. * VISIBILITIES…ONE-QUARTER OF A MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS…ROAD CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO BE HAZARDOUS THIS

MORNING. WHILE TEMPERATURES MAY INDICATE READINGS ABOVE

FREEZING…ROAD SURFACES ARE ACTUALLY AT OR BELOW FREEZING IN

MANY AREAS. THIS WILL RESULT IN VERY SLICK ROADS…ESPECIALLY

UNTREATED COUNTY AND DIRT ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MIXED PRECIPITATION MEANS A MIXTURE

OF FREEZING RAIN…SNOW AND SLEET IS EXPECTED. ANYONE WITH TRAVEL

PLANS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY.

SLOW DOWN WHEN DRIVING AND ALLOW FOR EXTRA STOPPING DISTANCE

BECAUSE YOU MAY LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR VEHICLE IF YOU TRY TO SLOW

DOWN OR STOP QUICKLY.

Most of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, is in a dense fog advisory until noon:

Some areas could see visibilities of one-quarter mile or less this morning.

Thaw continues

Highs in the mid to upper 30s will be common across Minnesota today and tomorrow.

Here are the projected high temps for Monday:

Some peeks of sun are possible Monday afternoon, which would allow a few spots to hit 40 degrees.

Today is the 8th consecutive warmer than normal day in the Twin Cities metro area.

Our official Twin Cities temperature stayed above 32 degrees through all of Friday and Saturday.

According to the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service, the longest January period above 32 degrees in Twin Cities weather records was 3 days.

That happened twice; Jan. 21 through Jan. 23, 1909 and Jan. 25 through Jan. 27, 1944.

We should stay above 32 degrees today, which will tie the January record of 3 consecutive days above 32 degrees in the Twin Cities!

Snow potential

There’s a good chance that central and southern Minnesota will see some snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NOAA’s Global Forecast System model shows a low pressure system tracking just to our south Tuesday and Wednesday:

If the low pressure system takes that track, the heaviest snow would tend to be over far southern Minnesota.

The Twin Cities could see a couple of inches of snow, but check back for forecast updates as we get closer to Tuesday!

Deadly tornadoes southeast U.S.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service lists 30 tornado reports in the southeastern part of the U.S. Saturday and Saturday night:

Multiple tornadoes were reported in Georgia, and the Associated Press reports that Georgia state officials have confirmed 11 deaths due to severe weather this weekend:

State officials say 11 are dead, 23 injured after severe weather hits southern Georgia overnight. https://t.co/Wgs5ARAb2O — The Associated Press (@AP) January 22, 2017

There is a high risk of severe weather today over southern Georgia and north Florida, according to the Storm Prediction Center:

Tornado watches have already been issued for parts of Georgia and north Florida, and the National Weather Service is stating that strong, long track tornadoes are possible:

Very dangerous situation unfolding today. Have a plan! Be ready to act if warnings are issued. https://t.co/P1Qgo0UDoP pic.twitter.com/mOAtYAVUXJ — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 22, 2017

The Storm Prediction Center will post updated severe weather information.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.